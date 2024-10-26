Tre Harris injury update: Ole Miss WR's status vs. Oklahoma
Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris will not play in Saturday’s game against Oklahoma, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Harris suffered an injury during the Rebels’ loss against LSU two weeks ago and had been listed as questionable by the team on the availability report leading into this weekend.
Harris leads Ole Miss in receiving production this season, catching 6 of the team’s 15 touchdowns through the air off 59 receptions for 987 yards, averaging 16.7 yards per catch.
He caught 7 passes for 102 yards and scored once against LSU, but emerged on the Rebels’ sideline wearing street clothes after sustaining the injury in that game.
Harris exited the game after running a pattern and signaling to the sideline that he needed help, and retreated to the injury tent during the team’s final offensive possessions in regulation.
Antwane Wells is the second-most prolific scorer on the team with 4 touchdown catches off 17 receptions for 371 yards, and Cayden Lee has 429 yards and 1 touchdown grab.
Wide receiver Jordan Watkins has 2 touchdown catches this season and tight ends Caden Prieskorn and Dae'Quan Wright have each scored once.
Ole Miss is No. 3 nationally with 360.1 passing yards per game and is 9th in FBS with 41.4 points per game on average.
