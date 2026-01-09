There Was Still One Question Mario Cristobal Didn't Want to Answer After Miami Win
Miami will play for a national championship on its own turf after mounting a late comeback victory over Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Carson Beck surprised everyone by using his legs to scamper in for a go-ahead score with 18 seconds to give the Hurricanes a 31-27 advantage and Trinidad Chambliss's last-second prayer to the back of the end zone went unanswered.
Miami now awaits the winner of the Indiana-Oregon rematch in the championship. It's a remarkable turn of events considering that the two-loss side was thought to be on the outside looking in at the 12-team field before the selection committee had a change of heart and put them in over Notre Dame. That decision has since been validated and the U is all the way back.
Just don't suggest that to Mario Cristobal, who remains very disinterested in answering any type of questions about the U and its backness.
Check out what happened late Thursday night when Scott Van Pelt began to broach the topic during a victorious postgame hit on SportsCenter.
"I love what you told me last time about cringing initially about the idea of being back," Van Pelt said. "And there's still 60..."
"Don't! Don't say it. Don't. Don't do it. Don't do it, brother," Cristobal interrupted.
"Do you not trust me enough to ask a question," Van Pelt said. "Let me ask a question."
"You're a professonal, brother," Cristoabl conceded. "You're a professional."
Van Pelt then landed the plane by asking Cristobal what he was proudest of after the latest victory. Which is must safer.
The coach gave an answer but to be honest, if it's not about the U being back, it's tough to pay rapt attention.
Miami has now won three straight playoff games by getting just enough big plays exactly when they need them to survive elite talent on the other side. Either the Hoosiers or Ducks will present a major test but not having to leave their city in order to play, and fueling off the energy of what should be a very pro-Hurricanes crowd is a great recipe for them to follow in order to complete the job.
And if they do, Van Pelt will finally ask that question.