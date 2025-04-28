White House jokes Trump post helped Shedeur Sanders get drafted
The fall of Shedeur Sanders down the 2025 NFL Draft order was the talk of the weekend, even inspiring President Donald Trump to make an intervention, firing off a social media post blasting teams for not taking the Colorado quarterback.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt didn’t exactly give Trump outright credit for Sanders being taken by the Browns in the fifth round, but didn’t hesitate to connect the dots, as you might say.
“All I will say is the President put out a statement, and a few rounds later he was drafted, so I think the facts speak for themselves on that one,” Leavitt joked with White House reporters.
As Sanders’ name went uncalled through the first few rounds of the NFL Draft, the President took to Truth Social to berate scouts for not selecting the quarterback.
“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID?” Trump said in his characteristic tone.
“Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness.”
President Trump added: “He should be ‘picked’ IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”
While he wasn’t picked “immediately,” Sanders did ultimately get the nod from the Browns, who say he’ll have a chance to win the starting job among five candidates this preseason.
That’s after a career at Colorado that saw the quarterback set school records for passing yards, completions, attempts, touchdowns, completion percentage, and passer rating.
