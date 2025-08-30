Tulane’s Jon Sumrall calls out Northwestern over disrespectful pregame action
Tulane coach Jon Sumrall said Northwestern refused the Green Wave’s request to wear white home jerseys Saturday as a tribute to the 2005 Tulane team that played the season on the road after Hurricane Katrina.
"When you disrespect the city of New Orleans, you’re going to run into it," Sumrall said after the game. "I’m not trying to be a jerk but don’t disrespect the City of New Orleans."
Tulane had built an entire week of 20th-anniversary commemorations leading into the opener: service projects, video tributes, an on-field recognition of 2005 athletes, and a game-day plan to signal remembrance. The athletic department said the team would take the field with the New Orleans city flag and wear green helmets without decals to honor the 2005 squad.
The dispute hinges on a uniform rule. By NCAA football policy, the visiting team must wear white; a home team may only wear white if the visiting team agrees in writing before the season. In other words, Northwestern had veto power. The Wildcats wore white and Tulane wore green.
On the field, Tulane removed any doubt. The Green Wave throttled Northwestern 23–3, outgaining the Wildcats 421–237 and forcing five turnovers, including four interceptions of quarterback Preston Stone. BYU transfer Jake Retzlaff accounted for two touchdowns — one passing and a 69-yard sprint before halftime — and finished with 152 passing yards and 113 rushing yards in his Tulane debut.
Northwestern’s only points came on a first-quarter field goal and Tulane’s defense controlled the rest. The Green Wave was dominant on the ground, rushing for 269 yards on 42 attempts (compared to Northwestern's 76 rushing yards on 27 attempts).
Tulane’s 2005 team opened its season on Sept. 17 in white uniforms at Mississippi State, playing every game away from home during a nomadic fall that became part of the university’s identity. Marking the 20-year anniversary this week, Tulane framed Saturday as remembrance for the city and community, not a fashion stunt.
LSU is also marking the anniversary by wearing a Katrina-20 sticker at Clemson. Tulane (1–0) visits South Alabama in Week 2. Northwestern returns home for Western Illinois.