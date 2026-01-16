Ty Simpson 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Ty Simpson is one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2026 draft class. He only has one year of being the starter at Alabama under his belt and has spent his entire collegiate career in Tuscaloosa.

The lack of an in-depth sample size for Simpson will be hotly discussed throughout the draft process. Despite being his first year with the keys to the castle at Alabama, he performed very well and showed well developed and veteran like qualities.

Simpson is a smooth operator as a quarterback. He does not have any elite physical traits that stand out against other quarterbacks. Simpson uses his eyes, footwork and timing to excel. He executes a rather pro-style offense under head coach Kalen Deboer and looks polished.

Utilizing shotgun and under center formations, Ty Simpson can navigate the pocket with efficiency. When running quick passing concepts, Simpson excels using quick feet to set and deliver an on-time, accurate pass. The bulk of Simpson's total yards were achieved by using short and intermediate routes. Simpson does a good job at layering throws over and between defenders at the intermediate and deep levels of the field.

Simpson is not a stand out athlete but he can run. Simpson will take the opportunity to pull the ball on run, pass, option plays and will even check into a quarterback keeper on occasion when the defenses shows a desirable matchup.

Simpson will get rattled when pressure gets to him quick. He lacks the elite athleticism to escape and his inexperience will often show as he will rush a throw without setting his base and often off of his back foot.

Simpson is not a big quarterback but he is not tiny either. To survive the NFL he will have have to lean of his accuracy as it served him well at Alabama despite the run game being down this year.

Measurables

Name: Ty Simpson

Height/weight/class: 6'2 208lbs, Redshirt Junior

6'2 208lbs, safety, Redshirt Junior Awards: Multiple offensive player of the week awards in 2025

What Ty Simpson does well

Throws a very catchable ball all every level of the field and has an adjusted completion percentage of 75.3

Shows a veteran level understanding of his offense and will move protection, change plays make sure his team mates are aligned on the field

Displays good abilities to manipulate defenders with his eyes and will create extra space for his receivers to operate over the middle of the field.

Where Ty Simpson can improve

His lack of starts occasionally shows up when facing quick pressure, especially on play action concepts

He navigates the pocket well but his feel and vision for developing pressure can at times lose focus and we will take a nasty hit he didn't see coming

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: B

Position rank: #2 quarterback

Expected draft round: First

Summary

Ty Simpson operates the quick game extremely well. Wherever he lands, the offensive coordinator can lean into the quick game and play action concepts to aide his development at the NFL level. He may not be ready to start day one of his rookie year but has the tools to operate an offense if he is thrust into the game.

Simpson has a lot to work on and grow as a quarterback but he will be able to operate an offense with adequate quick passing concepts and a good running game to build play action off of.