$6.5 Million SEC QB Labeled Ideal Fit for Pittsburgh Steelers

The NFL Scouting Combine often serves as the definitive bridge between collegiate potential and professional reality. For Ty Simpson, the former Alabama signal-caller, the week in Indianapolis represents a critical opportunity to answer questions regarding his consistency and durability.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently positioned as a primary team to watch as the draft approaches. With Mike McCarthy now at the helm, the organization is searching for a long-term solution at quarterback that aligns with a specific offensive philosophy.

Evaluators are beginning to connect the dots between Simpson’s physical traits and the requirements of the Steelers' new staff. While his statistical finish in Tuscaloosa was uneven, his supporters in the scouting community believe his ceiling remains as high as any player in the 2026 class.

Ty Simpson draft stock, fit with Mike McCarthy & Pittsburgh Steelers

Louis Riddick is among the most vocal proponents of Simpson landing in Western Pennsylvania.

On a recent episode of NFL Live, the former NFL executive made it clear that he views the Alabama product as a superior talent to other rising prospects. "I don't even think they're in the same stratosphere as far as their ability to throw the football," Riddick said when comparing Simpson to other quarterbacks in the class.

The analyst noted that Simpson's late-season struggles were not entirely within the player's control. Riddick cited a litany of issues at Alabama, including an inconsistent offensive line, a nonexistent running game, and a fluctuating wide receiver corps. "He’s tailor-made for Mike McCarthy’s system – and Mike has coached some good quarterbacks," Riddick explained. "It’ll be interesting to see what their evaluation of him is. I don’t think he’s a reach at 21."

Simpson enters the professional ranks after making a massive financial gamble on himself. During his time in college, he reportedly passed on Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities worth as much as $6.5 million to focus on his development and eventual NFL leap.

That decision has placed immense pressure on his performance at the scouting combine, where he must prove that his physical talent justifies walking away from such significant guaranteed money.

Unlike other top prospects who are skipping drills, Simpson has chosen to participate in throwing sessions to solidify his standing as the consensus second-ranked quarterback in the draft. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted that Simpson has the "most at stake" because teams are still trying to get comfortable with his limited number of career starts.

If the board falls in their favor, the Steelers could secure a passer who threw for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns during his lone year as a starter. His ability to navigate the pocket and deliver under duress remains his most attractive trait for a McCarthy-led offense.

The NFL Scouting Combine started on Monday and continues through March 2 in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.