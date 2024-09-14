Tyler Van Dyke carted off Wisconsin vs. Alabama game with injury
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tyler Van Dyke exited Saturday's game against Alabama after suffering an apparent right leg injury during the first quarter of action.
Van Dyke was tackled by an Alabama defender on a quarterback keeper and landed awkwardly as he fell out of bounds on the play.
Moments after the incident, Van Dyke was escorted to Wisconsin's injury tent, but he was unable to put any weight on the injured leg.
After being evaluated by trainers, Van Dyke was carted off the field and taken into the Badgers' locker room for further evaluation.
A transfer from Miami this season, Van Dyke completed 38 of 63 passes for 406 yards with 1 touchdown pass through two games.
Braedyn Locke will step in for Van Dyke in his absence.
