Ultimate viewers guide to college football Week 6: What to watch, when, and where
Week 6 of the college football season has a fair number of deeply intriguing battles. As usual, we're running down the full weekend viewing experience, for those seeking for the biggest game to watch or dedicating Saturday to a couch or recliner football marathon. Here's a rundown of what to see in college football's week 6.
Friday action
Not a great Friday slate, with the best of those games being West Virginia at No. 23 BYU. That's a 10:30 Eastern (all other times noted will be Eastern) kickoff and will be broadcast on ESPN. The home Cougars are a massive favorite, but it's still the best of the pre-Saturday bunch.
Starting off Saturday
The early window lacks any of the top teams in action, but it does have some interesting matchups. The most competitive is probably the early Big 12 game, where No. 14 Iowa State is actually a slight road underdog at 3-1 Cincinnati. That game kicks at noon on ESPN2. There's a pair of uneven battles in the SEC, with Kentucky at No. 12 Georgia (on ABC) and in the Big Ten, with No. 20 Michigan hosting Wisconsin (on FOX). Likely more interesting is Clemson at North Carolina on ESPN at noon.
The Afternoon Action
The 3:30 set of games includes No. 10 Alabama's battle with No. 16 Vanderbilt. Yes, it's the Commodores who are still yet to close a game. That game will be on ABC. No. 9 Texas plays at Florida at the same time on ESPN, while No. 7 Penn State gets a shot to start its bounce-back against UCLA on CBS. One underrated game is No. 24 Virginia's trip to 4-0 Louisville, which also kicks at 3:30 on ESPN2.
A couple of possible switch-over games that kick at 4:00 includes Kent State at No. 5 Oklahoma, with new QB Michael Hawkins Jr. The other battle is Michigan State at Nebraska on FS1, with a pair of 3-1 Big Ten teams looking to gain ground on the league.
Likewise, one late game slightly ahead of the true evening window is No. 11 Texas Tech at Houston, which will be on ESPN at 7:00. A quarter or so might be enough to get an idea of how the Red Raiders are looking in that one.
Night-time Action
Of course, the marquee game in the evening is No. 3 Miami's trip to No. 18 Florida State. That game airs at 7:30 on ABC. Big Ten fans might catch top-ranked Ohio State's battle with Minnesota, which airs at the same time on NBC/Peacock. SEC backers might focus on No. 6 Texas A&M's game with upset-minded Mississippi State, which airs on the SEC Network at the same time.
The truly late schedule is brief, but one interesting possibility is 3-2 Duke at 4-1 California. That game is a 10:30 kickoff and will air on ESPN.
The game to see
For once, viewers don't have to choose. The Miami-Florida State games and Alabama-Vandy games are in different time slots, so for those looking for the biggest action, they can enjoy both games comfortably.
Underrated game of the week
That early slot has some good games. Clemson/UNC could be really interesting and another that went unmentioned above is Illinois against Purdue on the Big Ten Network at noon. Luke Altmyer was great a week ago but Purdue could spring that upset.