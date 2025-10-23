Ultimate viewers guide to college football Week 9: What to watch, when, and where
Fall is arriving and college football is picking up, with Week 9 bringing a massive list of potential viewing matchups. If you're a hardcore couch potato looking to enjoy the entire weekend or a careful fan looking to pick the perfect single game for Saturday viewing, we've got you covered. Here's your Week 9 viewing rundown.
Early action
There's not much to say about the early slate this week. Probably the best game is 5-2 Cal at 2-5 Virginia Tech, with the Hokies being a slight home favorite despite the difference in records. That one is a 7:30 Eastern (all times discussed after will be Eastern) kickoff on ESPN, but it's not a great slate on Friday, unlike last week.
Saturday starts
The biggest game on Saturday is probably the early one, with a noon kickoff on ABC of No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 13 Oklahoma in a battle with very real Playoff implications. Some other top teams are in early action, but none are expected to get a meaningful test. UCLA's rejuvenated attack goes to No. 2 Indiana on FOX at noon, but the Hoosiers are massive favorites. Likewise, ACC backers might check on No. 7 Georgia Tech at home against Syracuse on ESPN at noon. The sleeper here is No. 18 South Florida at Memphis on ESPN2 at noon. That one has significant AAC title game importance.
The only real flip-over game between the early and midday starts is Auburn at Arkansas at 12:45 on the SEC Network. The Hogs are slight home favorites and Hugh Freeze's job might be on the line for Auburn.
Mid-day magic
The marquee game at 3:30 is No. 15 Missouri at No. 10 Vanderbilt. That game is on ESPN. ABC took No. 4 Alabama at South Carolina, but that one feels less competitive. FOX grabbed a nice Big 12 matchup, No. 11 BYU as a slight road underdog at Iowa State, also at 3:30.
There are a couple of slightly later starts that could be nice switch-over games. Baylor is at No. 21 Cincinnati at 4:00 on ESPN2 and No. 22 Texas is at Mississippi State at 4:15 on SEC Network. Both looks likely to be competitive. A couple of late switch-overs are Wisconsin at No. 6 Oregon or Stanford at No. 9 Miami, both of which start at 7:00, with Oregon on FS1 and Miami on ESPN. The half hour between those starts and the late set of games might be enough to know about both outcomes.
Prime time options
No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 20 LSU are the top night battle with a 7:30 kickoff on ABC. There aren't many alternatives in that slot, although Big Ten backers might go for No. 25 Michigan at Michigan State at the same time on NBC. The late action is Houston at No. 24 Arizona State on ESPN2 at 8:00 and then at 10:15, Colorado faces Utah on ESPN.
The game to see
If you're pick one, that noon kick between Ole Miss and Oklahoma looks awfully appealing. Honorable mention to the two other big SEC battles, Vandy and Mizzou in the midday window or A&M and LSU at night. Unfortunately, there's no super-scintillating Big Ten or ACC battles this week.
Underrated game of the Week
That noon window is full, but USF and Memphis figures to be some highly entertaining football. With many of the nation's top teams playing weak league foes, two of the best from what might be the fourth best league in football is worth noticing.