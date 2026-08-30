UNC-TCU May Have Already Given College Football Its Worst Penalty of the Season

A new taunting rule was supposed to give college football officials clearer guidelines heading into the 2026 season. Instead, it produced one of the most argued-over penalties of the season's opening game. Rain fell on Dublin's Aviva Stadium as the North Carolina Tar Heels edged the TCU Horned Frogs 15-10.

The result came in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, the first major college football game of the 2026 season. TCU running back Jeremy Payne was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after signaling for a first down. The call instantly divided fans and coaches.

Jeremy Payne flagged for first down celebration

It’s unbelievably lame to call Unsportsmanlike Conduct for this. pic.twitter.com/OumqKqHVWi — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) August 29, 2026

Payne broke off a seven-yard run on third and 2 in the third quarter. The gain pushed TCU into North Carolina territory. After the play, Payne pointed forward with one hand to signal the first down. Officials flagged him for unsportsmanlike conduct. The 15-yard penalty pushed the Horned Frogs back to their own 39-yard line.

The NCAA narrowed automatic 15-yard penalties this offseason to five specific acts. They include weapon gestures, throat slashes and helmet removals after a play ends. A first down signal is not one of the five. Officials can still flag taunting or celebratory gestures using their own judgment. That is the category they applied to Payne.

Fans online disagreed with the call, with one user replying to a video of the penalty: "Jeremy Payne is legitimately the most respectful kid ever. Not showing anyone up. Just signaling first down and flipping the ball to the official. So lame to make this call."

Several other comment replies noted how other players had done the same gesture after converting first downs, including UNC players.

Two plays after the flag, North Carolina defensive end Melkart Abou Jaoude strip-sacked TCU quarterback Jaden Craig. Jaylen Harvey recovered the fumble at the TCU 31-yard line. North Carolina kicker Aeron Burrell then made a 28-yard field goal. The score put the Tar Heels ahead 15-10.

North Carolina beats TCU 15-10 in Dublin

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick at Aviva Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina improved to 1-0 by avenging last year's 48-14 loss to TCU. That game opened coach Bill Belichick's first season in Chapel Hill in 2025. Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. threw for 232 yards in his first start for the Tar Heels. He connected often with tight end Jelani Thurman, an Ohio State transfer who caught four passes for 94 yards. Running back Jaylen McGill scored on a nine-yard run in the first quarter, and Burrell added two field goals.

TCU dropped to 0-1 in Craig's debut at quarterback. The Harvard transfer finished 20 of 32 for 175 yards with a lost fumble. The Horned Frogs were stopped on their final two possessions, both times deep in North Carolina territory. The game ended on another penalty. TCU's Markis Deal was flagged for offside on a fourth-down snap. The penalty gave North Carolina a first down to run out the clock.

"I'm just happy for the players. They've worked really hard," Belichick said.

TCU coach Sonny Dykes defended his new starting quarterback after the loss. "I've seen Jaden practice, and I know what it's looked like. It didn't really look like that today," Dykes said.

Both programs have a bye week before their home openers on Sept. 12. TCU hosts Grambling State in Fort Worth, and North Carolina welcomes East Tennessee State to Kenan Stadium. It will be the first meeting between the North Carolina and East Tennessee State programs.