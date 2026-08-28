College Football Week 0: Complete Announcer Schedule and Broadcast Details
College football returns to the field on Saturday with the traditional slate of Week 0 games, including the annual season opener live from Ireland, and now we have a better idea of who will be calling those matchups.
North Carolina and TCU will square off first in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, a rematch of Bill Belichick’s debut as Tar Heels coach, and one that he hopes will go better than the 48-14 shellacking the Horned Frogs handed him a year ago.
Here’s the full announcer and broadcasting schedule for college football’s Week 0 games.
All times Eastern
College Football Week 0: Complete Announcer Schedule and Broadcast Details
North Carolina vs. TCU
When? Sat., Aug. 29 at 12 p.m.
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Mike Monaco, Jordan Rodgers, Dana Boyle
Usually, we’ll see this crew working Friday night college football games on the ESPN networks, but for now they’ll be eyewitnesses to Bill Belichick’s first outing in his second season on the Carolina sideline as underdogs against a TCU team that won 9 games last fall.
San Jose State at USC
When? Sat., Aug. 29 at 3 p.m.
Network: NBC
Announcers: Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, Kathryn Tappen
The next big game on the schedule finds Big Ten hopeful USC in what should be a tune-up against San Jose State. Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava returns under center, but this offense won’t have most of last year’s receiving production.
NC State at Virginia
When? Sat., Aug. 29 at 3:30 p.m.
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Wes Durham, Max Browne, Madison Fitzpatrick
The only inter-conference matchup between Power Four opponents will pit one very experienced quarterback, NC State’s CJ Bailey, and one less so but with plenty of potential, Virginia’s new transfer Beau Pribula, in a matchup with some very early ACC title implications.
Jacksonville State vs. North Dakota State
When? Sat., Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m.
Network: CBS Sports Network
Announcers: Rich Waltz, Adam Breneman, Brian Kelly, Jordan Giorgio
A new gig for Brian Kelly coming off his long career on the sidelines, as the former Notre Dame and LSU head coach moves into a color analyst role in a game that sees NDSU play as an FBS member for the first time, moving into the Mountain West conference.
New Mexico State at Florida State
When? Sat., Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.
Network: The CW
Announcers: Thom Brennaman, Jason Cabinda
Three years ago, the Seminoles played an undefeated regular season and were ACC champions – and then very controversially left out of the College Football Playoff. Since then, Mike Norvell has won seven total games and comes into 2026 on the hot seat.
Hawaii at Stanford
When? Sat., Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.
Network: ACC Network
Announcers: Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Kendra Douglas
Tavita Pritchard steps into the top role at Stanford after getting the nod from Andrew Luck to lead the Cardinal out of the doldrums, winning either 3 or 4 games every season since 2019, but they face a Hawaii team that won 9 times last fall in a real test.
Memphis vs. UNLV
When? Sat., Aug. 29 at 10 p.m.
Network: Fox
Announcers: Tim Brando, Devin Gardner
UNLV comes into this season off a 10-win outing and with ambitions to push through as the Group of Six representative in the College Football Playoff, boasting a potent rushing attack to build out from, while Charles Huff steps in to replace Ryan Silverfield at Memphis, which went 8-5 a year ago.
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James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.