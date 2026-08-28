College football returns to the field on Saturday with the traditional slate of Week 0 games, including the annual season opener live from Ireland, and now we have a better idea of who will be calling those matchups.

North Carolina and TCU will square off first in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, a rematch of Bill Belichick’s debut as Tar Heels coach, and one that he hopes will go better than the 48-14 shellacking the Horned Frogs handed him a year ago.

Here’s the full announcer and broadcasting schedule for college football’s Week 0 games.

All times Eastern

College Football Week 0: Complete Announcer Schedule and Broadcast Details

North Carolina vs. TCU

When? Sat., Aug. 29 at 12 p.m.

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Mike Monaco, Jordan Rodgers, Dana Boyle

Usually, we’ll see this crew working Friday night college football games on the ESPN networks, but for now they’ll be eyewitnesses to Bill Belichick’s first outing in his second season on the Carolina sideline as underdogs against a TCU team that won 9 games last fall.

San Jose State at USC

When? Sat., Aug. 29 at 3 p.m.

Network: NBC

Announcers: Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, Kathryn Tappen

The next big game on the schedule finds Big Ten hopeful USC in what should be a tune-up against San Jose State. Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava returns under center, but this offense won’t have most of last year’s receiving production.

NC State at Virginia

When? Sat., Aug. 29 at 3:30 p.m.

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Wes Durham, Max Browne, Madison Fitzpatrick

The only inter-conference matchup between Power Four opponents will pit one very experienced quarterback, NC State’s CJ Bailey, and one less so but with plenty of potential, Virginia’s new transfer Beau Pribula, in a matchup with some very early ACC title implications.

Jacksonville State vs. North Dakota State

When? Sat., Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Network: CBS Sports Network

Announcers: Rich Waltz, Adam Breneman, Brian Kelly, Jordan Giorgio

A new gig for Brian Kelly coming off his long career on the sidelines, as the former Notre Dame and LSU head coach moves into a color analyst role in a game that sees NDSU play as an FBS member for the first time, moving into the Mountain West conference.

New Mexico State at Florida State

When? Sat., Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

Network: The CW

Announcers: Thom Brennaman, Jason Cabinda

Three years ago, the Seminoles played an undefeated regular season and were ACC champions – and then very controversially left out of the College Football Playoff. Since then, Mike Norvell has won seven total games and comes into 2026 on the hot seat.

Hawaii at Stanford

When? Sat., Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

Network: ACC Network

Announcers: Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Kendra Douglas

Tavita Pritchard steps into the top role at Stanford after getting the nod from Andrew Luck to lead the Cardinal out of the doldrums, winning either 3 or 4 games every season since 2019, but they face a Hawaii team that won 9 times last fall in a real test.

Memphis vs. UNLV

When? Sat., Aug. 29 at 10 p.m.

Network: Fox

Announcers: Tim Brando, Devin Gardner

UNLV comes into this season off a 10-win outing and with ambitions to push through as the Group of Six representative in the College Football Playoff, boasting a potent rushing attack to build out from, while Charles Huff steps in to replace Ryan Silverfield at Memphis, which went 8-5 a year ago.