Updated Big Ten recruiting rankings after Penn State fires James Franklin
As the dominoes start to fall after Penn State's firing of James Franklin, the Nittany Lion recruiting class continues to dwindle. Penn State-- at least for the moment-- retains a promising class, but the recruiting rankings are already starting to drop the Nittany Lions with each decommitment.
PSU decommits
Among the most significant players to decommit is class of 2027 running back Kemon Spells. 247sports had ranked Spells as the No. 8 player in the nation and the top running back prospect in the country. But the five-star prospect has now decommitted. Also turning away from prior Penn State commitments are 2027 four-star linebacker Gabe Jenkins and four-star tackle Layton Van Brandt. Receiver Lavar Keys, who had been Penn State's first commitment for 2026, is also now on the move.
It's highly likely that more players will join the exodus as the day and week continue. Class of 2026 Receiver Khalil Taylor had decommitted ahead of the Northwestern game.
Big Ten recruiting rankings
247sports lists Penn State with the No. 16 overall class at the moment. That would place the Nittany Lions fifth in the Big Ten, behind USC, Oregon, Ohio State, and Michigan. Penn State still has 24 commits at the moment, which includes eight four-star recruits. Penn State has disappeared from 2027 recruiting rankings, with no current commits. They previously had a top five start on the 2027 class.
Rivals also lists Penn State as 16th nationally in the 2026 recruiting rankings. That includes 11 four-star recruits. Penn State has already dropped three spots in the Rivals rankings.
ESPN's latest recruiting update indicates that Penn State has six ESPN300 commits in the 2026 recruiting class. That is fifth in the Big Ten, tying with Washington for that spot.
Of course, as the news of Franklin's firing circulates, Penn State may well see further decommits and a bigger drop in the current recruiting rankings.