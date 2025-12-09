Urban Meyer believes half of one college football program would decline to play in bowl game

A day has passed since the 2025 College Football Playoff field was revealed on ESPN.

Of the many difficult decisions the College Football Playoff committee was charged with on Sunday, none was more controversial than its decision to exclude Notre Dame from the 2025 College Football Playoff.

In response to the College Football Playoff committee's decision to leave it out of the 2025 College Football Playoff, Notre Dame decided it would decline any potential bowl bids it may receive.

"As a team, we've decided to withdraw our name from consideration for a bowl game following the 2025 season. We appreciate all the support from our families and fans, and we're hoping to bring the 12th national title to South Bend in 2026." Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball on X)

The decision to decline all bowl invitations sparked an online controversy, with many supporting the decision and others bemoaning the death of the college football bowl system.

One proponent of the decision was three-time national champion football coach and FOX Sports college football analyst Urban Meyer. He voiced his support for the decision on The Triple Option podcast on Monday.

"If they did go to a bowl game, I'm saying over half that team would refuse to play. The players probably got together and visited with their coach and said 'if we don't have a chance to raise that big, beautiful gold trophy then we're good, I'm gonna get ready for the next part of my career." Urban Meyer (@3xOptionShow on X)

Notre Dame is not the only program to decline prospective bowl invitations in the 2025 postseason. Iowa State (8-4) and Kansas State (6-6) also opted out of bowl bids, but both programs declined due to recent coaching changes.

Seven programs that finished 5-7 and ranked highest in the NCAA Academic Progress Rate also declined bowl bids: Auburn, Florida State, UCF, Rutgers, Baylor, Temple and Kansas.