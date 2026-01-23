Way-Too-Early 2026 College Football Playoff Brackets: Expert Picks, Imaginative Scenarios
The Indiana Hoosiers have barely lifted the College Football Playoff national championship trophy, but it’s never too early (right?) to look ahead to next season. As it stands, the format remains the same for 2026 with a 12-team field featuring the five highest-ranked conference champions and the top four seeds receiving first-round byes. Sports Illustrated writers Pat Forde and Bryan Fischer give their picks on who will make a playoff run next season, then delve into some imaginative scenarios for additional brackets.
Way-Too-Early 2026 CFP Brackets
- Pat Forde’s way-too-early 2026 College Football Playoff bracket
- Bryan Fischer’s way-too-early 2026 College Football Playoff bracket
- The Cignetti Domination Bracket
- Next Indiana Bracket
- Hot Seat Bracket
- Heisman Bracket
Pat Forde’s way-too-early 2026 College Football Playoff bracket
How I see the 2026–27 CFP playing out. More Big Ten hardware, fewer SEC teams in the mix, and a repeat of the 2024 championship game.
Seeding
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- Indiana
- Georgia
- Texas
- Oregon
- Miami
- Texas Tech
- Texas A&M
- USC
- BYU
- Boise State
Championship: No. 1 Ohio State over No. 2 Notre Dame
Bryan Fischer’s way-too-early 2026 College Football Playoff bracket
Dan Lanning has made year-over-year progress every season since taking over and finally gets an elusive title for Phil Knight in 2026, with the sport’s biggest upstart topping its greatest old-school brand. The Ducks have a ton coming back on both sides of the ball and also have a rare bit of QB depth with Dylan Raiola backing up Dante Moore. Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish should be properly motivated to go on another long CFP run (and have the schedule to do so) while there’s a reason that Texas is once again getting a ton of preseason hype around Arch Manning & Co.
I think this is finally the season where BYU gets over the hump in the Big 12 and Miami actually makes it to Charlotte for the ACC title game if the Hurricanes really do land Darian Mensah at quarterback. SMU is my sneaky at-large pick outside the Power 2 conferences with Kevin Jennings in his third year as a starter while Alabama and Michigan have enough talent and coaching acumen to navigate their difficult schedules to make it to the first round.
Seeding
- Oregon
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- Indiana
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- BYU
- Miami
- Alabama
- Michigan
- SMU
- Boise State
Championship: No. 1 Oregon over No. 3 Notre Dame
Much like we did before the season, we turned into bracketologists and have four additional brackets looking at some of the major storylines for this offseason and heading into next season.
The Cignetti Domination Bracket
Operating under the theory that Curt Cignetti is now an unstoppable overlord who will continue to trample college football, here is who the Indiana Hoosiers will dominate next season. Cignetti’s coattails will become so powerful that three of his former schools (North Carolina State, West Virginia and James Madison) will be dragged upward. Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Oregon, among others in the league, will be sufficiently demoralized that they will falter.
In this bracket, Cignetti will get to destroy another SEC blueblood in the Rose Bowl (Texas), another big-dollar NIL machine in the semifinals (Texas Tech) and the last team to defeat him in the final (Notre Dame). At that point, he and the Hoosiers will be on a 32-game winning streak.
Seeding
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Miami
- Ohio State
- Texas A&M
- Texas
- Oregon
- NC State
- West Virginia
- James Madison
First Round
- No. 12 James Madison over No. 5 Miami
- No. 11 West Virginia over No. 6 Ohio State
- No. 10 NC State over No. 7 Texas A&M
- No. 8 Texas over No. 9 Oregon
Quarterfinals
- No. 1 Indiana over No. 8 Texas
- No. 2 Notre Dame over No. 10 NC State
- No. 3 Georgia over No. 11 West Virginia
- No. 4 Texas Tech over No. 12 James Madison
Semifinals
- No. 1 Indiana over No. 4 Texas Tech
- No. 2 Notre Dame over No. 3 Georgia
Championship
- No. 1 Indiana over No. 2 Notre Dame
Next Indiana Bracket
Which historic loser could be the next to rise all the way up through the ranks? Selecting and seeding 12 programs with all-time losing records, according to sports-reference.com, that can dare to dream.
Seeding
- Northwestern
- Vanderbilt
- Illinois
- Kentucky
- Virginia
- Wake Forest
- Kansas State
- Rutgers
- Iowa State
- Mississippi State
- Kansas
- Colorado State
First Round
- No. 5 Virginia over No. 12 Colorado State
- No. 6 Wake Forest over No. 11 Kansas
- No. 7 Kansas State over No. 10 Mississippi State
- No. 8 Rutgers over No. 9 Iowa State
Quarterfinals
- No. 1 Northwestern over No. 8 Rutgers
- No. 2 Vanderbilt over No. 7 Kansas State
- No. 3 Illinois over No. 6 Wake Forest
- No. 4 Kentucky over No. 5 Virginia
Semifinals
- No. 1 Northwestern over No. 4 Kentucky
- No. 2 Vanderbilt over No. 3 Illinois
Championship
- No. 1 Northwestern over No. 2 Vanderbilt
Hot Seat Bracket
An overly active coaching carousel in 2025 dwindled the number of firmly hot seats, but there are still plenty of coaches feeling the fire from their fan bases. Perhaps if huge buyouts were not an obstacle, guys like Mike Norvell, Dave Aranda and Luke Fickell would have already been shown the door, but there’s little question that the group will all be coaching for their jobs this season.
There are others, like Lincoln Riley, who need to reward the investments the school have made in the program with the requisite wins on the field while the fans are bound to be agitating to get the pitchforks out if it’s more of the same from Dabo Swinney, Scott Satterfield or Mike Locksley. Like it or not, there’s plenty of pressure on first-year guys like Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding, who will forever be linked and be judged against each other on top of their meeting in Oxford, Miss., this September. While Dave Doeren and Josh Heupel seem fairly safe with their administrations, the fans have a different opinion after not meeting expectations. Thomas Hammock must navigate a new league in DeKalb, Ill., on top of the Huskies going 3–9 last season.
Seeding
- Mike Norvell, Florida State
- Dave Aranda, Baylor
- Luke Fickell, Wisconsin
- Lincoln Riley, USC
- Dabo Swinney, Clemson
- Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati
- Mike Locksley, Maryland
- Pete Golding, Ole Miss
- Lane Kiffin, LSU
- Dave Doeren, NC State
- Josh Heupel, Tennessee
- Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois
First Round
- No. 12 Thomas Hammock vs. No. 5 Dabo Swinney
- No. 11 Josh Heupel vs. No. 6 Scott Satterfield
- No. 10 Dave Doeren vs. No. 7 Mike Locksley
- No. 9 Lane Kiffin vs. No. 8 Pete Golding
Quarterfinals
- No. 8 Pete Golding vs. No. 1 Mike Norvell
- No. 7 Mike Locksley vs. No. 2 Dave Aranda
- No. 6 Scott Satterfield vs. No. 3 Luke Fickell
- No. 5 Dabo Swinney vs. No. 4 Lincoln Riley
Semifinals
- No. 4 Lincoln Riley vs. No. 1 Mike Norvell
- No. 3 Luke Fickell vs. No. 2 Dave Aranda
Championship
- No. 1 Mike Norvell vs. No. 2 Dave Aranda
Heisman Bracket
Have you heard about the Texas quarterback with a famous last name who is garnering quite a bit of preseason hype? No, it’s not déjà vu from last year, but it’s time to start believing in a trip to New York for Arch Manning with the number of weapons he’ll have at his disposal in 2026. He’s one of several quarterbacks in their same job for another season who should factor prominently in the Heisman Trophy race, including Dante Moore after he returned to Oregon, a highly motivated CJ Carr at Notre Dame and recent finalist Julian Sayin at Ohio State.
There’s also a host of new faces in new places who have Heisman potential, including Sam Leavitt playing for Lane Kiffin and LSU, Brendan Sorsby making the move to Texas Tech and Josh Hoover trying to replace the current holder, Fernando Mendoza, in Bloomington, Ind. Don’t discount Jeremiah Smith or Malachi Toney either as they are so electrifying and have a chance to really make waves with even better quarterback play.
Seeding
- Arch Manning, QB, Texas
- Dante Moore, QB, Oregon
- CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame
- Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
- Sam Leavitt, QB, LSU
- Josh Hoover, QB, Indiana
- Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State
- Brendan Sorsby, QB, Texas Tech
- Gunner Stockton, QB, Georgia
- John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma
- Bryce Underwood, QB, Michigan
- Malachi Toney, WR, Miami
First Round
- No. 12 Malachi Toney vs. No. 5 Sam Leavitt
- No. 11 Bryce Underwood vs. No. 6 Josh Hoover
- No. 10 John Mateer vs. No. 7 Julian Sayin
- No. 9 Gunner Stockton vs. No. 8 Brendan Sorsby
Quarterfinals
- No. 5 Sam Leavitt vs. No. 4 Jeremiah Smith
- No. 6 Josh Hoover vs. No. 3 CJ Carr
- No. 7 Julian Sayin vs. No. 2 Dante Moore
- No. 8 Brendan Sorsby vs. No. 1 Arch Manning
Semifinals
- No. 1 Arch Manning vs. No. 4 Jeremiah Smith
- No. 2 Dante Moore vs. No. 3 CJ Carr
Championship
- No. 1 Arch Manning vs. No. 2 Dante Moore
