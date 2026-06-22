Brendan Sorsby was supposed to be the face of the 2026 college football season. He transferred to Texas Tech as the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the transfer portal, lined up to be one of the highest-paid players in the NCAA. Now, he's the face of one of the most controversial sagas in sports.

In March, the NCAA learned about his gambling after law enforcement tipped off a sportsbook, and, a month later, notified Texas Tech, which declared him ineligible once he admitted to a gambling addiction and entered an inpatient program.

The reports were that he had made over $90,000 in bets across over 9,000 wagers, including more than 40 on his own Indiana team back in 2022.

Sorsby then sued on May 18, and the Lubbock judge sided with him. He was granted a temporary injunction that let him suit up for Texas Tech this fall under seven conditions, including ongoing treatment and monthly NCAA compliance reports.

College football lost its mind. The Big 12 fired back with a 47-page complaint against Texas Tech, the university system, and the Texas Attorney General, while Georgia announced it wouldn't schedule against Texas Tech "until further notice."

Sorsby and Texas Tech eventually parted ways, with Sorsby dropping his lawsuit and entering the NFL supplemental draft instead.

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby goes through warmups before the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Urban Meyer Says This Story Hits Different

On a recent episode of the "Triple Option" podcast, former head coach Urban Meyer gave his thoughts on the entire controversy and highlighted why it was such a big deal for the college football world.

"Inside that locker room, inside that football facility, inside those meeting rooms. There's only a small swath of people who actually know what's going on," Meyer said.

"When you determine who's going to win and lose, the number one thing is always the health of your team. Who's hurt? And that's not released to the media. In college sports, you don't have to release that ... Only the coaches and the players on that team know that. And that's your sanctuary. That can go nowhere because if the other team knows your cornerback is banged up, I'm going after him ... And the sanctuary is broken if now someone is using that information to go gamble."

"Number two is strategy," Meyer added. "College football, like basketball, is a game of matchups. If I've got Mark Ingram and I'm going to motion him out and I know there's a linebacker covering him that can't cover him, that's advantage us. And who knows that? The people in that building."

Former head coach Urban Meyer watches from the sideline during the NCAA football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's privileged information that lives only inside the meeting room of each college football program. Meyer's point was that once a player with access to that information is gambling, the wall between locker room and sportsbook effectively disappears, whether or not he ever bet on a game he played in.

Sorsby never bet against his own team or manipulated outcomes, but he had the kind of insider access that, in Meyer's words, makes the sanctuary "broken."

Looking ahead, Sorsby is reportedly prepping for a July 10 pro day before the supplemental draft, where evaluators are split. Some view him as a legitimate second-round talent; others are wary of building a locker room around him. Whether the NFL will suspend him remains unknown.

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