Big 12 Makes Major Decision Amid Brendan Sorsby Gambling Controversy

The Big 12 Conference has taken its most consequential step yet in the Brendan Sorsby saga, filing a 47-page legal complaint Monday against Texas Tech, the Texas Tech University System, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, per the latest reporting from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

The conference is seeking declaratory judgment and a preliminary injunction in the Northern District of Texas that would allow it to enforce its own bylaws and potentially sanction the Red Raiders for their intent to play Sorsby during the 2026 season.

What makes this filing notable is what the Big 12 is asking for. The conference is not seeking financial damages and is not challenging the state court ruling that granted Sorsby eligibility. It simply wants the ability to govern itself without state interference.

Big 12 legal complaint against Texas Tech explained

The complaint names Texas Tech, the Texas Tech University System, its chancellor, school president, athletic director and Paxton as defendants, with the league asking a federal court to bar them from preventing the conference from exercising its right under its bylaws to sanction Texas Tech.

The filing did not mince words on the stakes involved.

"There is considerable concern," it states, that allowing Sorsby to compete could create "reputational harm and irreparable damage to public and member trust in the integrity of league competitions."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is one of the defendants named in the Big 12's filing on Monday. | Jacob Lujan/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The complaint also spelled out what sanctions could look like: monetary penalties and a potential ban from the Big 12 Championship Game. Conference officials, university presidents and athletic directors have already requested that Texas Tech not play Sorsby, but the school has refused.

The filing draws a clear line in the sand.

"In an industry that rarely agrees on anything, there is finally an issue that everyone seems to agree on (other than TTU and the Attorney General): universities should not field players who have bet on their own team's games in college athletics," the complaint reads.

How the Brendan Sorsby gambling scandal unfolded

Sorsby threw for nearly 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions at Cincinnati in 2025 before transferring to Texas Tech on a deal reported to be worth millions of dollars. He arrived as one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the transfer portal and a projected high-end NFL draft prospect.

The controversy began when a third-party betting operator flagged wagers Sorsby had placed, triggering an investigation. Court documents revealed he placed more than $90,000 in sports bets, including more than 40 wagers on Indiana football while he was with the Hoosiers in 2022 & 2023. The NCAA permanently banned him, and Sorsby entered treatment for gambling addiction.

Former Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) played for the Hoosiers in 2022 and 2023 and allegedly placed sports bets while with the program. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

That is until a Lubbock judge granted Sorsby a temporary injunction this month, allowing him to play during the 2026 season under seven conditions, including attending individual and group treatments for addiction and anxiety and filing monthly compliance reports with the NCAA.

Paxton then sent a formal letter to Big 12 officials warning that any sanction against Texas Tech for complying with the court order could violate federal and state antitrust laws, with his office estimating exposure of more than $200 million. That letter is what triggered Monday's federal filing.

Per the terms of his injunction, Sorsby will sit out the first two games of the season before returning for Texas Tech's Big 12 opener against Houston on Sept. 18.