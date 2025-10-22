Urban Meyer publicly apologizes after Florida fires Billy Napier
On the firing of Billy Napier, The Triple Option host Urban Meyer apologized to his co-host for indicating that money would not allow for Napier's firing. Meyer, who of course won a national title at Florida, weighed in on his information and the trajectory of universities financing massive buyouts.
Meyer's Take
I apologize to Mark Ingram publicly, because I was wrong. Mark, you were right, and I said that [money would prevent massive buyouts].... In the last year, I've had conversations with people and I have also talked to a couple coaches that were fired. Here's the point-- the fiscal responsibility of a university administration, at some point I'm sure there's check and balances. I don't know if there's deep endowments that somehow they grab ahold of. But I was told, verbatim, that there's no money at this particular school or schools.... I asked in the summer time and they said they days of the monstrous facilities are over and the days of buyouts are over. I shared that with you guys and our audience and I was wrong.- Urban Meyer
College Football Finances
Billy Napier's $21 million buyout is less than half of what Penn State is potentially stuck paying James Franklin and what Texas A&M may end up paying Jimbo Fisher. Florida was thought to be somewhat reluctant to move on Napier because one-half of his buyout amount is due within 30 days of his firing.
Some schools may be avoiding any type of coaching move because of financial issues. Dabo Swinney at Clemson is one coach whose buyout figure probably makes a firing impractical if not impossible. Ditto Mike Norvell at Florida State. Or perhaps even Mark Stoops at Kentucky.
As for Meyer's other point, any death knell of massive facilities or renovations would seem to be similarly overwrought. For instance, Tennessee is in the midst of renovations to Neyland Stadium which have been projected at $337 million. Given the rise of television money and the steady influx of increasing amount of NIL money, it seems that Meyer's information to the contrary, schools are likely to keep wheeling and dealing to try to create an attractive product for fans and alumni.