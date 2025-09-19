Urban Meyer urges Texas to make key change amid Arch Manning’s struggles
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning entered the 2025 season with pressure few quarterbacks have ever faced. As the nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson of Archie, the family pedigree is unmatched in college football. Manning also stepped into the role of starter at Texas on a roster brimming with talent, coached by Steve Sarkisian and ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll for the first time in program history. The hype was enormous, the spotlight brighter still, and through three games the results have been uneven.
Texas is 2-1, but Manning has struggled to find rhythm and consistency. His numbers—six touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 55.3% completion rate—have only amplified questions about whether the former No. 1 recruit is ready to meet the program’s championship expectations.
On Thursday, former Florida coach Urban Meyer joined Colin Cowherd on The Herd and offered perspective rooted in his own experience developing quarterbacks. Meyer argued that the Longhorns might need to give Manning more input to help him build confidence and comfort.
Meyer drew on his time with Chris Leak at Florida, a quarterback who initially faltered in his system but eventually became a national champion. “We adapted. We basically let him get very involved in the game plan, not the play calling, but the planning,” Meyer said. “Maybe that’s what they have to do at Texas: Say ‘Arch, you tell us what you want, and we’ll call it.’”
Opposing Coaches Weigh In On Manning’s Early Struggles
Meyer’s advice reflects what opposing coaches have already seen. Manning has faced defenses that disrupted his mechanics and confidence, beginning with Ohio State in Week 1. One coach told On3 that Manning rushed too many throws, leading to inaccuracy on passes that should have been routine. Another noted that his pre-snap reads looked shaky, leaving him uncomfortable against shifting coverages.
There are other factors at play as well. Texas has been shorthanded in the backfield, with Tre Wisner missing two games and CJ Baxter exiting early against UTEP. Manning himself has been the team’s leading rusher, showing flashes of athleticism with three rushing touchdowns, but the lack of balance has put more pressure on his arm.
Coaches agree his natural talent is undeniable, and his running ability makes him a dangerous dual threat. Yet nerves and timing issues have prevented him from looking fully in command of Sarkisian’s offense.
The challenges have even sparked speculation about whether Manning is experiencing the “yips,” a phenomenon more often associated with golf but occasionally seen in quarterbacks who struggle to reset under pressure. An SEC quarterbacks coach told On3 that expectations tied to Manning’s last name have been unfair, especially just three weeks into his career as a starter. That coach compared the hype around Manning to what was once said about LeBron James, calling it an impossible burden for someone still learning the game.
The Stakes Remain High For Texas And Its Quarterback
For Texas, the conversation around Manning is more than just about stats. This season marks the Longhorns’ move into the SEC, and a national title chase looms over every snap. Manning’s struggles, whether mechanical, mental, or situational, have become the central question for a team with the talent to compete deep into the postseason.
Meyer’s suggestion that Texas adapt its approach mirrors how great programs have historically adjusted to maximize their stars.
If the Longhorns can help Manning settle in, the upside is still immense. He has already demonstrated leadership qualities and resilience in flashes, and his ability as a runner adds a unique dimension to an offense that needs consistency.
The coming weeks will determine whether Texas can recalibrate quickly enough to keep its championship hopes alive, with Manning under the microscope every step of the way.
Texas will host Sam Houston on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.