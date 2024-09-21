USC vs. Michigan football injury report: Who's in, who's out
A total of eight players will not be on the field when USC and Michigan square off in Saturday's game, according to the official Big Ten football availability report.
USC has declared two players will not play in its Big Ten debut.
Offensive linemen Micah Banuelos and Kilian O'Connor were declared as out for the Trojans, the team announced on Saturday.
USC didn't name any players as questionable for the game.
Michigan revealed that six players will not appear in the matchup.
Notable among those players is tight end Colston Loveland, who sustained a shoulder injury last week against Arkansas State.
Loveland has 19 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown this season. A year ago he caught 45 passes for 649 yards and four scores.
Defensive back Jaden Mangham, linebacker Micah Pollard, defensive back Rod Moore, running back Jordan Marshall, and linebacker Jason Hewlett will not appear in the game, Michigan said.
Michigan named two players as questionable for the game, as quarterback Jack Tuttle and linebacker Jimmy Rolder were given the designation prior to kickoff.
