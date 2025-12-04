Updated 2026 college football recruiting rankings after national signing day

Even as most people's attention turns to conference championship weekend and the race for the College Football Playoff, college football's early signing period began on Wednesday. The early signing period runs through Friday, Dec. 5.

The "Early" signing period has become college football's new national signing day as programs across the country are pushing their top prospects to enroll early, allowing them a chance to spend the spring semester on campus.

Rankings are expected to shift over the new few days as players potentially flip their commitment, choosing to sign elsewhere. The rankings below are updated as of Thursday morning after the first day of the early signing period.

Below are the updated college football recruiting rankings for the 2026 class, per the Rivals industry ranking.

10. Texas Longhorns (SEC)

Total Commits: 23



5-Stars: 3



4-Stars: 10



Avg. Rating: 90.18



Avg. NIL: $178K

Despite not breaking into the Top 5, the Longhorns signed a star-studded class, continuing the momentum from last season's No. 1-ranked class. Five-star quarterback Dia Bell headlines the class, which also features five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley and five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson. An underrated signing was four-star cornerback Hayward Howard Jr. out of Edna Carr High School in Louisiana.

9. Miami Hurricanes (ACC)

Total Commits: 30



5-Stars: 1



4-Stars: 19



Avg. Rating: 90.42



Avg. NIL: $155K

The Hurricanes have continued to set the pace on the recruiting trail in the ACC, landing the conference's top-ranked class once again. Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is the gem of the class, ranking as the No. 2 overall player in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals industry ranking. Miami also made sure to secure some homegrown talent, landing key in-state players such as Jaelen Waters, Somourian Wingo, and Asharri Charles.

8. Texas A&M Aggies (SEC)

Total Commits: 27



5-Stars: 1



4-Stars: 21



Avg. Rating: 90.83



Avg. NIL: $85K

The Aggies have secured another Top 10 recruiting class under head coach Mike Elko. Five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington appears to be an instant-impact signee, while KJ Edwards and Jayden Warren were massive in-state recruiting wins. Texas A&M also reached into Georgia, taking two promising prospects: defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright and wide receiver Aaron Gregory.

7. Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)

Total Commits: 28



5-Stars: 2



4-Stars: 13



Avg. Rating: 90.28



Avg. NIL: $151K

Tennessee continues to load up on elite offensive weapons, landing five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon and five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys. Both could compete for immediate playing time next season in Josh Heupel's offense. The Volunteers also signed some underrated defensive prospects, including Hezekiah Harris and Jordan Carter, winning key recruiting battles against SEC rivals.

6. Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC)

Total Commits: 20



5-Stars: 3



4-Stars: 10



Avg. Rating: 91.95



Avg. NIL: $205K

It's safe to say we can put the Kalen DeBoer recruiting concerns to rest with Alabama landing another Top 10 recruiting class. Five-star running back Ezavier Crowell was a massive in-state recruiting win, while five-stars Xavier Griffin and Jireh Edwards could have an immediate impact defensively. The Crimson Tide signed three of the Top 4 players in the state of Alabama, showing off its in-state dominance once again.

5. Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten)

Total Commits: 27



5-Stars: 1



4-Stars: 14



Avg. Rating: 90.91



Avg. NIL: $135K

Ohio State holds onto a Top 5 spot for now, but all eyes are watching five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., who did not sign yesterday. Even without Henry, the Buckeyes should still firmly remain in the Top 10, but would not have a five-star signee, according to the Rivals industry ranking. Defensive lineman Khary Wilder and cornerback Jay Timmons are the next highest-ranked signees, both earning five-star ratings from Rivals, but are not industry five-stars.

4. Georgia Bulldogs (SEC)

Total Commits: 31



5-Stars: 1



4-Stars: 20



Avg. Rating: 90.77



Avg. NIL: $130K

Even with a smaller signing class, the Bulldogs secured one of the best recruiting classes in the country. Five-star tight end Kaiden Protho headlines the class, while offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko has been a prospect that's rising through the player rankings, earning a fifth star from Rivals in the latest update. It was a strong defensive back class for the Bulldogs, who signed four-star cornerbacks Justice Fitzpatrick and Caden Harris, along with safety Jordan Smith.

3. Oregon Ducks (Big Ten)

Total Commits: 21



5-Stars: 5



4-Stars: 11



Avg. Rating: 92.13



Avg. NIL: $253K

If you are looking for quality over quantity, Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is the perfect example. The Ducks signed five five-star prospects, including offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, safety Jett Washington, and edge rusher Anthony "Tank" Jones. Oregon landed the No. 1 player from four states, including New York and Arizona. It was another impressive recruiting cycle under head coach Dan Lanning.

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Ind.)

Total Commits: 27



5-Stars: 4



4-Stars: 15



Avg. Rating: 91.60



Avg. NIL: $101K

After missing the Top 10 last season, head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff really delivered on the recruiting trail. The Fighting Irish signed four five-stars, including edge rusher Rodney Durham, cornerback Khary Adams, tight end Ian Premer, and safety Joey O'Brien. Notre Dame continued its tradition of signing talented running backs, landing four-star Javian Osborne and Jonaz Walton.

1. USC Trojans (Big Ten)

Total Commits: 35



5-Stars: 1



4-Stars: 21



Avg. Rating: 90.83



Avg. NIL: $160K

After finishing 15th nationally in last year's recruiting rankings, head coach Lincoln Riley ended the 18-year SEC streak of top recruiting classes. Five-star Mark Bowman headlines the class, representing a massive in-state recruiting win over other national powers. The Trojans also signed 16 Top 300 players in the Rivals industry ranking, along with the top JUCO tight end in Josiah Jefferson.