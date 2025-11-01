YouTube TV subscribers can watch ESPN's college football, 'College GameDay' for free
There are plenty of angry YouTube TV subscribers as viewers cannot currently stream channels like ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and other networks amid a dispute between the two companies. How can fans watch "College GameDay" and a full day of college football games?
There are several alternative options for those looking to watch ESPN today but are striking out on YouTube TV, including some free ways to stream. The simplest way to watch ABC and all of the ESPN networks is to sign up for ESPN directly.
ESPN is also offering all fans, including YouTube TV subscribers, the chance to stream "College GamDay for free here on their app.
ESPN just revamped ESPN+, offering new subscription options. Fans can stream the ESPN channels plus the ESPN films catalog with a subscription starting at $29.99 per month. There is also an option to bundle ESPN, Hulu and Disney+ for $29.99 per month for the first year.
How fans can stream ESPN, including 'College GameDay' and college football, for free amid YouTube TV outage
An alternative option is to sign up for a free trial of Fubo (formerly known as Fubo TV). This will allow you to watch a full day of college football for free.
Fubo is offering a five-day free trial, which includes channels like ESPN and ABC. Unless you are looking for a longterm commitment to the streaming platform, fans will want to cancel the service before the trial ends to avoid being charged.
After the trial, Fubo is offering fans subscription plans starting at $45.99 for the first month and $55.99 for the months following the initial one.
How long will ESPN and ABC be blacked out on YouTube TV?
The challenge is neither ESPN or YouTube TV have revealed a potential timeline for how long the networks will be blacked out for subscribers. It would make sense for a resolution to come sooner rather than later with plenty of football fans threatening to cancel their subscription amid the outage.
YouTube TV emailed subscribers the announcement on Friday and are offering the potential for a $20 credit if ESPN is out for an extended period of time.
“Our current agreement with Disney has approached its renewal date, and we will not agree to terms that disadvantage our members while benefiting Disney’s own live TV products,” YouTube TV revealed in a statement. “Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to reach a fair deal, and starting today, October 30, 2025, Disney programming will not be available on YouTube TV. This means you will no longer be able to watch channels like ABC and ESPN or access recordings from these networks in your Library.
”We know how disruptive it is to lose channels you enjoy, which is why it’s our goal to bring Disney content back to YouTube TV. We’re committed to continuing to work with Disney to reach an agreement, but if their content is unavailable for an extended period of time, we’ll offer our subscribers a $20 credit.”