Week 4 college football game glaringly features 139 new players
There are a lot of new faces in one Week 4 college football game. Bill Belichick and Scott Frost share a bond as head coaches in year one of their new programs. Frost is a bit of a reboot, given that the former Nebraska quarterback previously coached UCF for two seasons from 2016 through 2017.
Belichick is not only in his initial year at North Carolina, but it is the legendary coach's first foray into college football. As UCF hosts North Carolina, Frost and Belichick share both the blessing and curse of taking over a college football program in the transfer portal era.
The rules allowed Belichick and Frost to quickly assemble a new roster. At the same time, both coaches had to deal with attempting to retain key players who were recruited by the previous coaching staffs.
As North Carolina battles UCF on Sat 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox, college football fans may be wishing the players were wearing name tags.
North Carolina and UCF features a combined 78 transfers
Both UCF and North Carolina are among the college football programs with the most transfers over the offseason. ESPN's Max Olson reported that the Tar Heels and Knights both added 39 transfers in recent months. This means a combined 78 transfers are featured on these two rosters.
Ahead of Week 1, UCF announced the team had 63 new players taking the field in Week 1. Prior to the Knights' clash against the Tar Heels, Frost noted UCF has 69 new players this season.
North Carolina has 70 new players this college football season, says Bill Belichick
Belichick pointed to 70 new players on North Carolina's roster. Combined, the two teams have 139 new players for 2025.
"We have a lot of new players, a little over 40 from the spring and 70 guys that weren’t on last year’s team," Belichick said in Aug., per USA Today. "The first portal, we’re just trying to find guys to fill the team. Second portal, we’re looking for good football players.
"We felt like any position, if the player wanted to come in and compete – and we thought it was a good player – then this is the right spot for him. We’ll give everybody an opportunity to compete. We’re going to have to earn our spots on the field.”
UCF is a 6.5-point favorite vs. North Carolina in the college football odds for Week 4
Vegas appears to like UCF's revamped roster a bit more than North Carolina. UCF is a 6.5-point home favorite versus North Carolina, per FanDuel.
The over-under is set at 46.5 points for the ACC-Big 12 contest. North Carolina is 2-1 against the spread through the first three weeks, while UCF is 1-1 ATS.
