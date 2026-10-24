Why Did Kirk Herbstreit Leave Ohio for a New Life in Tennessee?

One of the most notable voices in college football switched loyalties-- at least in terms of homes. Kirk Herbstreit was born and raised in Ohio, played college football at Ohio State, and lived in Ohio for the first years of the lives of he and his wife's four children. But once he became a broadcasting legend, Herbstreit moved into a back-and-forth arrangement and has now made the full-time move to another state.

Herbstreits' Move

As far back as 2011, Herbstreit and his family-- wife Alison and sons Jake, Tye, Zak, and Chase-- set up a second home in Nashville, Tennessee. At the time, Herbstreit reportedly attributed some of the move to negative feedback from Ohio State fans over his criticism of the OSU program.

"80-90 percent percent of the Ohio State fans are great," Herbstreit then told the Columbus Dispath. "It's the vocal minority that make it rough. They probably represent only 5 to 10 percent of the fan base, but they are relentless."

Back-and-Forth

From there, the Herbstreits had a back and forth run. In 2013, the Herbstreits purchased a $3.3 million home near Nashville. Kirk's sons attended the prestigious Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, but as of 2021, the Herbstreits had a pair of residences as Chase was attending a school in Cincinnati.

Chase is now enrolled at Michigan and the Herbstreits were reportedly moving full-time to Nashville as of earlier in 2026. Social media posts from Kirk confirmed that news.

Nashville Factors

There were likely several factors in the Herbstreits semi-permanent and now permanent move. With ESPN's partnership with the SEC, the focus of college football coverage moved in a decidedly southern direction shortly after the initial Herbstreit move.

Nashville is consistently renaked among the top cities to live in, perhaps also in part because the state of Tennessee does not have an income tax. Continued improvements in the area have made the city of one of America's premier relocation destinations.

But family circumstances doubtlessly played a role, with the Herbstreit boys going to high school in Tennessee. As time has gone, the Herbstreit boys have moved on in their own separate directions for college. Recent reports suggest that with Alison battling breast cancer, family continuity in Nashville may have been a factor in the Herbstreits' decision.

In any case, the Herbstreits are now Tennesseeans. And if that seems a little unusual given a quarterback turned analyst who was once something near Mr. Ohio, change is eternal in college football.