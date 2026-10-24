College GameDay Picks for Week 8: Who is Everyone Picking Today?

Confusion reigned in college football a week ago, and while there aren’t as many ranked matchups kicking off in Week 8, there are still plenty of opportunities for upsets.

Looking ahead to the most important action taking place across the country today, the guys on ESPN’s College GameDay have locked in their final picks. Who they got?

College GameDay Week 8 Picks

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Joined by guest picker Dalton Kincaid, the former Utah star and current Buffalo Bills tight end, here is who College GameDay is siding with today.

BYU at UCF

Desmond Howard: BYU

Nick Saban: BYU

Pat McAfee: BYU

Dalton Kincaid: UCF

Kirk Herbstreit: BYU

Pittsburgh at Miami

Howard: Miami

Saban: Miami

McAfee: Miami

Kincaid: Miami

Herbstreit: Miami

USC at Wisconsin

Howard: USC

Saban: USC

McAfee: Wisconsin

Kincaid: Wisconsin

Herbstreit: Wisconsin

Iowa at Minnesota

Howard: Iowa

Saban: Iowa

McAfee: Iowa

Kincaid: Iowa

Herbstreit: Iowa

Indiana at Michigan

Howard: Michigan

Saban: Indiana

McAfee: Indiana

Kincaid: Michigan

Herbstreit: Indiana

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Howard: Kentucky

Saban: Kentucky

McAfee: Kentucky

Kincaid: Kentucky

Herbstreit: Kentucky

LSU at Auburn

Howard: LSU

Saban: LSU

McAfee: LSU

Kincaid: LSU

Herbstreit: LSU

Tennessee at South Carolina

Howard: Tennessee

Saban: South Carolina

McAfee: Tennessee

Kincaid: Tennessee

Herbstreit: South Carolina

Ole Miss at Texas

Howard: Ole Miss

Saban: Texas

McAfee: Ole Miss

Kincaid: Ole Miss

Houston at Utah

Howard: Utah

Saban: Utah

Herbstreit: Houston

Kincaid: Utah

McAfee: Houston

Who We Like in College Football Week 8

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Indiana over Michigan. Needing to avoid a second-straight loss after the Ohio State game, the Hoosiers should be able to ground the Wolverines aerial attack, but it will be close.

LSU over Auburn. Lane Kiffin and a superb Tiger defense should be able to contain Byrum Brown overcome their problems playing on the road.

BYU over UCF. Don’t call it a trap game, although the Cougars will be on notice in a cross-country road trip after beating Notre Dame, but Bear Bachmeier should carry this offense easily here.

Tennessee over South Carolina. The books call the Gamecocks a narrow favorite, but the Vols have the defensive firepower to contain the Carolina skill targets.

Alabama over Texas A&M. Bama ends its two-game skid eventually, but the Aggies still have real talent on this roster, and the Tide has some notable injuries.

Ole Miss over Texas. Trouble time for the Longhorns, who face a real chance to lose a third-straight game against a Rebels offense that is playing with extreme confidence right now and perfect in the red zone.

Utah over Houston. The Cougars are technically the most efficient offense in college football, but the Utes are among the most efficient on defense and have a huge home-field edge.