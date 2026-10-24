College GameDay Picks for Week 8: Who is Everyone Picking Today?
Confusion reigned in college football a week ago, and while there aren’t as many ranked matchups kicking off in Week 8, there are still plenty of opportunities for upsets.
Looking ahead to the most important action taking place across the country today, the guys on ESPN’s College GameDay have locked in their final picks. Who they got?
College GameDay Week 8 Picks
Joined by guest picker Dalton Kincaid, the former Utah star and current Buffalo Bills tight end, here is who College GameDay is siding with today.
BYU at UCF
Desmond Howard: BYU
Nick Saban: BYU
Pat McAfee: BYU
Dalton Kincaid: UCF
Kirk Herbstreit: BYU
Pittsburgh at Miami
Howard: Miami
Saban: Miami
McAfee: Miami
Kincaid: Miami
Herbstreit: Miami
USC at Wisconsin
Howard: USC
Saban: USC
McAfee: Wisconsin
Kincaid: Wisconsin
Herbstreit: Wisconsin
Iowa at Minnesota
Howard: Iowa
Saban: Iowa
McAfee: Iowa
Kincaid: Iowa
Herbstreit: Iowa
Indiana at Michigan
Howard: Michigan
Saban: Indiana
McAfee: Indiana
Kincaid: Michigan
Herbstreit: Indiana
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
Howard: Kentucky
Saban: Kentucky
McAfee: Kentucky
Kincaid: Kentucky
Herbstreit: Kentucky
LSU at Auburn
Howard: LSU
Saban: LSU
McAfee: LSU
Kincaid: LSU
Herbstreit: LSU
Tennessee at South Carolina
Howard: Tennessee
Saban: South Carolina
McAfee: Tennessee
Kincaid: Tennessee
Herbstreit: South Carolina
Ole Miss at Texas
Howard: Ole Miss
Saban: Texas
McAfee: Ole Miss
Kincaid: Ole Miss
Houston at Utah
Howard: Utah
Saban: Utah
Herbstreit: Houston
Kincaid: Utah
McAfee: Houston
Who We Like in College Football Week 8
Indiana over Michigan. Needing to avoid a second-straight loss after the Ohio State game, the Hoosiers should be able to ground the Wolverines aerial attack, but it will be close.
LSU over Auburn. Lane Kiffin and a superb Tiger defense should be able to contain Byrum Brown overcome their problems playing on the road.
BYU over UCF. Don’t call it a trap game, although the Cougars will be on notice in a cross-country road trip after beating Notre Dame, but Bear Bachmeier should carry this offense easily here.
Tennessee over South Carolina. The books call the Gamecocks a narrow favorite, but the Vols have the defensive firepower to contain the Carolina skill targets.
Alabama over Texas A&M. Bama ends its two-game skid eventually, but the Aggies still have real talent on this roster, and the Tide has some notable injuries.
Ole Miss over Texas. Trouble time for the Longhorns, who face a real chance to lose a third-straight game against a Rebels offense that is playing with extreme confidence right now and perfect in the red zone.
Utah over Houston. The Cougars are technically the most efficient offense in college football, but the Utes are among the most efficient on defense and have a huge home-field edge.
James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.