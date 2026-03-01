Biggest Winners From Day 3 of 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

The third day of the NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, as quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs hit the field with hopes of dazzling scouts with their athleticism and skillsets.

While crushing the combine isn't a guarantee that a player will be a first-round pick or even that they will get drafted, it does give them a prime opportunity to address questions that teams may have had about their game.

There were plenty of athletic freaks on display during Saturday's events, but none helped themselves out more than the following four players.

Arkansas QB Taylen Green has a historic showing

In what is considered to be one of the weakest quarterback classes in the last decade, there is really only one signal caller in the class who absolutely knows what their future holds in Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. So, on a day that is primarily about how athletic you are, Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green put his abilities on display.

He set the NFL Scouting Combine record for quarterbacks in both the broad (11'2") and vertical jump (43.5"), while also running the second-fastest 40-yard dash for a quarterback in combine history at 4.37. Although his throwing may have been shaky at times, it's hard to imagine that teams will ignore his other attributes.

Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr. becomes a household name

Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. (RB20) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maybe the biggest question coming out of Saturday is how Arkansas managed to be as bad a team as they were with two of the sport's most dynamic athletes in the same backfield. Mike Washington Jr. ran the fastest 40-yard dash for the running backs group with a 4.33, while posting the second-best vertical and broad jumps.

Although he opted not to do the field drills, his 40-yard dash may have been enough to solidify his spot in the draft.

Mike Washington Jr. was moved to tears after running a 4.33u 🥹



He ran the fastest 40-yard dash by a running back at this year's combine 👏



Watch NFL Combine coverage on @nflnetwork (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/6DQfd9iH7Y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 28, 2026

Oklahoma's Deion Burks flashes speed

The talk of this year's wide receiver class has largely centered around Carnell Tate (Ohio State) and Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State). However, with Tyson out with a hamstring injury, it gives plenty of other guys a chance to catch some attention. At 5-foot-9, Deion Burks showcased that he has the elite athletic traits to overcome his small frame.

He ran the third-fastest 40-yard dash at 4.30, and had the best vertical out of all of the wide receivers at 42.50". Coming off a season where he had some nice production, but his numbers were limited by inconsistent quarterback play, Burks undoubtedly worked his way onto the radar of teams.

NDSU's Bryce Lance emerges as top performer

The younger brother of former first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, Trey Lance, wide receiver Bryce Lance used the stage of the combine to really make a name for himself. One of the most accomplished FCS players in recent history, Lance was arguably the most impressive receiver on the larger side. At 6-foot-3, Lance ran a 4.34 40-yard dash, which was the fifth-best among the wide receivers.

His biggest downfall is that he will be 25 years old by the time his rookie season starts, but if he is able to be productive immediately, it shouldn't be a problem. NFL's Next Gen Stats graded him as the top performer at wide receiver, which also indicates how strong of a day he had.

Honorable Mentions: Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame RB), Jeff Caldwell (Cincinnati WR), Skyler Bell (UConn WR) and Drew Allar (Penn State QB).