NFL Coach Ranks $6.5 Million QB Over Fernando Mendoza After 2026 Combine

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis concluded with Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the presumptive top pick for the Las Vegas Raiders. Mendoza sat out the athletic testing and on-field drills, choosing instead to support his peers from the sidelines.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson took a different approach by participating in every drill. Simpson displayed a quick release and strong ball placement, which solidified his standing as the clear second-ranked quarterback in the current draft class.

While Mendoza is the consensus choice for many executives, his hold on the top spot is not universal. At least one veteran coach has raised questions about whether Mendoza is truly the elite prospect many believe him to be.

A veteran offensive coach, as reported by The Athletic's Mike Sando, who studied all the quarterbacks in this draft class, expressed skepticism regarding Mendoza's status as a lock. The coach noted that he prefers the skill set of Ty Simpson over the Indiana standout.

"I don't think he's surefire at all," the coach said of Mendoza. "I like the Alabama guy better."

Simpson is a unique prospect who recently turned down a massive $6.5 million NIL offer to return to college football. He chose to enter the NFL draft instead of transferring to programs like Miami or Ole Miss for a substantial payday.

Mendoza has been praised for his leadership and poise, drawing comparisons to Joe Burrow and Matt Ryan. He led Indiana to a national championship and threw for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns during the 2025 season.

However, scouts have noted that Mendoza lacks elite arm talent and improvisational ability. His game relies heavily on timing and protection, which some evaluators worry might not translate as smoothly to the professional level.

Simpson brings a different profile as a former five-star recruit with dual-threat capabilities. In his first year as a starter at Alabama, he threw for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns while showing the ability to create plays outside of the pocket.

The Alabama signal-caller also dealt with a late-season slide and a rib injury that hampered his production in the Rose Bowl. Despite those struggles, his performance at the combine showed the physical tools that high-level coaches value.

The Raiders hold the first overall selection and are expected to target a quarterback to lead Klint Kubiak's new offense, with Mendoza appearing to hold a clear lead over Simpson. Minority owner Tom Brady has already publicly praised Mendoza for his character and ability to turn a program around.

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 23 in Pittsburgh.