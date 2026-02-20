$1.6 Million College Football Star Surprisingly Named 'Best Player' in 2026 NFL Draft Class

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to take place next to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from April 23 to April 25.

32 prospects will hear their names called on April 23 during the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. One player that should figure into the first round of the 2026 NFL draft is former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, who was one of college football's most dominant defensive backs over the past three seasons.

The 6-foot, 205-pounder was a top 10 prospect and the No. 1 safety in the 2023 recruiting cycle when he signed with Alabama in Nick Saban's final signing class.

As a freshman, Downs logged 107 tackles, a forced fumble, three pass breakups and a pair of interceptions. He was named to the All-SEC First Team and SEC Freshman of the Year.

Downs entered the NCAA transfer portal when Saban announced his retirement from coaching at the beginning of the 2024 offseason. He committed to Ohio State out of the portal, a move that landed him on a national championship-winning team.

In his first season with the Buckeyes, Downs made 81 tackles, logged half a sack, broke up six passes and grabbed a pair of interceptions. He was named to the All-Big Ten First Team, received Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, and received a unanimous All-America distinction on the national level.

2025 was the season Downs received the most praise for his work on the field. He made 68 tackles, logged one sack, forced two fumbles, broke up one pass and caught two interceptions.

Downs repeated as an All-Big Ten First Team selection, Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and a unanimous All-America selection. New honors included Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, the Lott Trophy, and the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in college football.

Not only is Downs the most sought-after defensive back in the 2026 NFL draft, but some NFL analysts consider Downs the best overall prospect in the upcoming class. NFL reporter Albert Breer voiced his confidence in Downs as the best overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here's why your team should draft Caleb Downs in the 2026 Draft 👇



B1G DPOY

164 solo tackles

16 TFL

6 INTs

6'0" 205 lbs

87.6 defensive grade

89.6 coverage grade

83.7 run grade



Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer): "I feel comfortable saying (Downs) is the best player in the 2026 class" pic.twitter.com/3chegSy8mn — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) February 18, 2026

"I feel comfortable saying Caleb Downs is the best player in the 2026 class," Breer said. "He won't be the first pick -- you have to consider upside, positional value, all that, and there are guys with more of all that stuff. But no one in the class is a better football player."

As Breer alluded to, Downs does not project as the No. 1 pick since the Las Vegas Raiders are in desperate need of a quarterback. However, the most recent mock drafts from NFL Network, CBS Sports, ESPN and USA Today all project Downs as a top 10 pick.