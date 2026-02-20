$6.5 Million QB Faces Maximum Pressure Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is less than a week away, forcing one specific prospect to validate his high ranking. With the draft set for April 23 in Pittsburgh, league executives are descending on Lucas Oil Stadium to determine if a lack of experience is a deal-breaker for a potential first-round pick. Ty Simpson enters this environment as one of the class's most debated names.

The Crimson Tide standout, who had passed on NIL offers for as much as $6.5 million, must prove his 15-game resume warrants a franchise-altering investment. Organizations like the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers are seeking clarity on whether his late-season production dip resulted from injury or performance ceilings. Every throwing session and medical exam in Indy now impacts his bottom line.

The path to a top-32 pick remains open, but the margin for error has narrowed. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah identified the former Alabama star as the player with the most at stake in the coming weeks. Simpson must now prove he is a franchise leader rather than a developmental gamble.

Ty Simpson under pressure with fluctuating NFL Draft stock

Jeremiah recently labeled Simpson as the prospect with the most to gain or lose. "I think he probably has the most at stake between where we are today and when we get to the draft," Jeremiah said. While Indiana University's Fernando Mendoza is the top QB prospect, Simpson is fighting to solidify his spot as the clear second option.

Scouts remain concerned about Simpson's limited sample size. Jeremiah noted that while teams view him as a top-two quarterback, his draft value remains uncertain. "When you have the limited number of starts that he has, teams are going to have to get comfortable with that," Jeremiah explained.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Simpson threw for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2025, but his production plummeted late, totaling just 780 yards and six scores over his final five games. Jeremiah noted that Simpson was unhealthy, adding that he "played a little bit small when he got in crowds."

Simpson’s background as the son of UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson provides an interview advantage. He emphasized that teams must look past the start issue to buy in.

A strong physical showing could cement his status. "I wouldn't be stunned if he ended up going in the first round because there are enough teams in need at the position," Jeremiah concluded.