2024 NFL Draft tracker: Complete results, list of picks for Round 1

Tracking every pick made in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected No. 1 in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The next generation of pro football is here as the 2024 NFL Draft takes place in Detroit, and the best players college football has to offer hearing their names called and watching their dreams come true as they embark on their NFL careers.

It was a night to remember for offensive players as the 2024 NFL Draft made history with the first 14 overall selections coming on that side of the ball, while half of the first 12 overall picks went to the quarterback position.

1. Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

2. Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

3. Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

4. Cardinals: Marvin Harrison, Jr., WR, Ohio State

5. Chargers: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

6. Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

7. Titans: J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama

8. Falcons: Michael Penix, Jr., QB, Washington

9. Bears: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

10. Vikings: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

11. Jets: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

12. Broncos: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

13. Raiders: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

14. Saints: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

15. Colts: Laiatu Latu, OLB/DE, UCLA

16. Seahawks: Byron Murphy, DT, Texas

17. Vikings: Dallas Turner, OLB, Alabama

18. Bengals: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

19. Rams: Jared Verse, DE, Florida State

20. Steelers: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

21. Dolphins: Chop Robinson, DE, Penn State

22. Eagles: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

23. Jaguars: Brian Thomas, WR, LSU

24. Lions: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

25. Packers: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

26. Buccaneers: Graham Barton, OL, Duke

27. Cardinals: Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri

28. Chiefs: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

29. Cowboys: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

30. Ravens: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

31. 49ers: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

32: Panthers: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

