2024 NFL Draft tracker: Complete results, list of picks for Round 1
Tracking every pick made in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The next generation of pro football is here as the 2024 NFL Draft takes place in Detroit, and the best players college football has to offer hearing their names called and watching their dreams come true as they embark on their NFL careers.
It was a night to remember for offensive players as the 2024 NFL Draft made history with the first 14 overall selections coming on that side of the ball, while half of the first 12 overall picks went to the quarterback position.
1. Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
2. Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
3. Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
4. Cardinals: Marvin Harrison, Jr., WR, Ohio State
5. Chargers: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
6. Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
7. Titans: J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
8. Falcons: Michael Penix, Jr., QB, Washington
9. Bears: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
10. Vikings: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
11. Jets: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
12. Broncos: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
13. Raiders: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
14. Saints: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
15. Colts: Laiatu Latu, OLB/DE, UCLA
16. Seahawks: Byron Murphy, DT, Texas
17. Vikings: Dallas Turner, OLB, Alabama
18. Bengals: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
19. Rams: Jared Verse, DE, Florida State
20. Steelers: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
21. Dolphins: Chop Robinson, DE, Penn State
22. Eagles: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
23. Jaguars: Brian Thomas, WR, LSU
24. Lions: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
25. Packers: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
26. Buccaneers: Graham Barton, OL, Duke
27. Cardinals: Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri
28. Chiefs: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
29. Cowboys: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
30. Ravens: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
31. 49ers: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
32: Panthers: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
