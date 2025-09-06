Nick Saban names major college football program who ‘won’t be as bad as everyone thinks’
Bill Belichick’s college coaching debut at North Carolina could not have gone much worse. The Tar Heels were dismantled in a 56-7 Week 1 loss to TCU, a result that raised questions about how far the program must go to compete at a Power 4 level.
On ESPN’s College GameDay, former Alabama coach Nick Saban stepped in with perspective. When Kirk Herbstreit asked if Saban could relate to Belichick’s transition from the NFL, Saban recalled his own struggles at Michigan State. He compared the Tar Heels’ situation to his first game with the Spartans, when they were steamrolled 56-7 by Nebraska in 1995.
Saban explained how Nebraska, led by star running back Lawrence Phillips, overwhelmed his team. “We may never win a game here, we’re horrible,” he remembered thinking on the sideline. But he also recalled Tom Osborne’s postgame words of encouragement, a reminder that his team wasn’t as bad as it looked. Michigan State went on to finish 6-5-1 and reach the Independence Bowl.
Saban Believes Belichick Can Turn North Carolina Around
Saban stressed that Belichick’s debut should not be treated as a verdict. He highlighted that even the ugliest opening results can be followed by steady growth if players buy into fundamentals. “If Bill does a good job of getting these guys to play a little more fundamentally sound, they won’t be as bad as everybody thinks,” Saban said.
That message matters for Carolina fans left stunned by the Horned Frogs’ dominance. Quarterback Gio Lopez struggled with limited opportunities, the offensive line faltered, and TCU’s skill players attacked mismatches all night. Lopez was injured in Week 1 and Max Johnson filled in during his absence. Belichick has yet to name the Tar Heels' starting quarterback for Week 2.
But Saban suggested improvement is realistic, drawing a parallel between Michigan State’s rebound season and what North Carolina could build under Belichick.
For perspective, that 1995 Spartans team finished with a .500 record and postseason appearance, despite a disastrous beginning. Saban knows firsthand that one game does not define an entire year, particularly with a new coach and a roster still adjusting to a system.
North Carolina Faces Early Test In Charlotte
North Carolina now faces Charlotte in Week 2, a game that offers a chance to reset before diving deeper into the season. The matchup will be played Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium, which expanded its capacity to accommodate the Tar Heels’ arrival.
The Tar Heels last faced Charlotte in 2024, winning 38-20 at Kenan Stadium. North Carolina has dominated in-state nonconference matchups, winning six straight, though few of those came away from Chapel Hill. Belichick, who only started 0-2 three times in 24 years as an NFL head coach, will aim to avoid another slow start.
The 49ers, led by first-year coach Tim Albin, are underdogs by two touchdowns. But they’ve shown the ability to pull off surprises, famously upsetting Duke in 2021. For the Tar Heels, avoiding back-to-back losses will be crucial to keeping fans engaged and the locker room stable under Belichick’s leadership.
North Carolina’s first impression under Belichick was rough, but Saban’s words signal that the story is far from finished. Saturday’s trip to Charlotte offers the Tar Heels a chance to begin rewriting it.