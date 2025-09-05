Two Quarterbacks, One Job: Gio Lopez and Max Johnson
The North Carolina Tar Heels football team did not have the best performance at the quarterback position. South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez was named the starting signal caller during Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference last Wednesday. However, he did not have the kind of outcome that a lot were anticipating him to have heading into the season opener.
Lopez finished the game with four completions on 10 pass attempts, throwing one interception. He totaled 69 yards and was taken down in the backfield twice. His longest throw landed for 39 yards — his nuke to Jordan Shipp in the very first drive of the contest. Lopez exited the game due to an injury, leading to his quarterback competitor during Fall Camp, Max Johnson, to take over as the quarterback for the rest of the contest.
Johnson was able to complete a large portion of pass attempts in his return to the football field since his leg injury last season in Minnesota. The former LSU and Texas A&M player made nine completions on 11 attempts, throwing 103 yards and a touchdown. Just like Lopez, his longest throw on the night went for 39 yards.
Who Is the Better Fit?
Coach Belichick and Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens need to settle on who will be the quarterback, and one way they will do it is by figuring out who is the best fit for the strategy they are going to use. When Johnson stepped onto the field, the same plays were run as when Lopez was playing earlier in the game, but he found success.
The reason why? Johnson fits the pro-style offense more than Lopez, and it's not because the former South Alabama quarterback does not have skills — it's solely about fit, which is crucial when making decisions involving players and offensive scheme.
Unless the offense is tweaked, then Johnson will be the better fit moving forward, considering he fits the current (reminder: it has only been one game so far) system in place, and if UNC wants to win, then changing the starter would be necessary.
Saturday's game will tell a lot about how adjustments are made on a game-to-game basis, and it will be important to note how the team progresses from the disastrous loss this past Monday night.
