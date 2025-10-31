Nick Saban names SEC QB who reminds him of Lamar Jackson
While chatting with an outlandishly-costumed Pat McAfee live on ESPN, college football legend Nick Saban couldn't help but spill his praise for one emerging Heisman Trophy contender and SEC quarterback.
Saban had claimed that, alongside Ohio State, Texas A&M was one of the top two college football teams in the country this season. He then singled out one man who's had a huge hand in the Aggies' impressive 8-0 start, and that's their dual-threat quarterback Marcel Reed.
"Marcel Reed has been a big part of that, but you know, I think this guy has got special talent, man." Saban lauded of the A&M QB1. "He's improved as a passer. He's got better receivers, he's got better skill guys, and this guy can beat you with his feet."
Perhaps some of Reed's unique level of athletic ability at the quarterback position comes from his multi-sport high school background.
"This guy is an unbelievably talented athlete," Saban added. "I mean, when you talk about this guy playing basketball and what a good basketball player he was. Well, I did not see him play basketball in high school. I saw some clips on him playing basketball, and I'm saying, 'Wow, this guy's a player.'
He may have looked like John Wall on the basketball court, but on the football field, Nick Saban made one sharp NFL example for Reed — and based on his play style, there's no more honorable comparison for the A&M star.
"This guy reminds me of someone who plays for the Baltimore Ravens that has turned the National Football League upside down for several years now, and I think this guy has the same kind of qualities," said Saban.
Without directly saying it, he's saying that Marcel Reed is just like Tyler Huntley. Kidding! Reed is definitely the current college talent in that LAMAR JACKSON archetype as highlight-maker and good-decision-maker under center.
Reed, a third-year sophomore, is in his second season starting games after he took over the role last fall. So far through his eight wins in 2025, Marcel Reed has thrown for 1,972 yards, adding 349 more on the ground, and tallied 23 total touchdowns for a scorching hot Aggie offensive unit.
If Reed continues to garner Lamar Jackson comparisons from Hall of Fame coaches while racking up crazy numbers whilst leading Texas A&M to a land they haven't ever been — the Playoff — could lock up a hallowed golden trophy by year's end.