Clemson QB Cade Klubnik’s NIL valuation plummets ahead of Week 6
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik entered this season with the kind of profile most players dream about. He had national endorsement deals, including partnerships with Samsung and Celsius, and was valued at $3.4 million in On3’s NIL rankings. A custom action figure collaboration with Collegiate Legends showcased him as one of the sport’s most recognizable stars, and he opened the year ranked inside the top 10 in NIL value.
That standing has unraveled quickly. As of October 3, Klubnik’s valuation sits at $2.1 million, down more than $1 million in just a few weeks. The Tigers’ 1-3 start under head coach Dabo Swinney has dragged down both team momentum and Klubnik’s marketability.
While he passed for 363 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-21 loss to Syracuse, the defeat overshadowed his performance. In today’s NIL era, individual success does not fully insulate a player from the consequences of team struggles, and Klubnik has become a clear example of that dynamic.
Clemson’s Slide Fuels Klubnik’s Market Decline
Clemson’s issues have been as much about execution as talent. Against Syracuse, penalties repeatedly stalled momentum. Two roughing the passer calls and an unnecessary roughness penalty in the first half alone gave the Orange 45 yards and extended drives. Despite strong efforts from Adam Randall, who rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown, and freshman receiver Bryant Wesco Jr., who caught two scores, Clemson’s rhythm never matched its statistical output. The result was another disappointing loss and another dent in Klubnik’s NIL value.
Swinney described the moment as “a very low day” and admitted his roster is both physically and emotionally worn down. Clemson opened the season ranked No. 4 nationally, but with two early conference losses, the program is staring at its worst start in two decades. Those results have taken a direct toll on Klubnik’s place in the NIL marketplace, where his ranking has dropped to No. 17 on the On3 NIL 100 list.
The focus now shifts to a road game at North Carolina on Oct. 4. The matchup pits Swinney against first-year Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl champion. UNC has struggled on offense, with quarterback Gio Lopez's performance uncertain, while turnovers have plagued Clemson, despite a talented defensive front led by Peter Woods and T.J. Parker. For Klubnik, the game presents an opportunity to steady both his team and his image. Another stumble, however, risks pushing his NIL stock even lower.
Clemson will face North Carolina on the road on Saturday at noon ET.