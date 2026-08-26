College Football’s Highest-Paid Quarterback Announced Ahead of 2026 Season

College football's spending on quarterbacks has reached a level that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago. Programs across the sport are now committing millions of dollars to a single position, treating the job the way NFL teams once did.

That shift has produced record-setting numbers all offseason, but one deal has separated itself from the rest.

Darian Mensah's move from Duke to Miami has made him the highest-paid quarterback in college football heading into the 2026 season.

Darian Mensah's deal tops the college football QB market

Former Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mensah's NIL valuation from On3's Pete Nakos sits at $6.5 million for the 2026 season, the largest figure among all college quarterbacks and the top mark among all college athletes. Some reports have pushed the total value of his package even higher, with Mensah reportedly costing Miami close to $10 million.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore ranks second at $5 million, with Ole Miss transfer Trinidad Chambliss also at $5 million. Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt and Indiana's Josh Hoover follow at $4.5 million apiece, with Washington's Demond Williams Jr. at $4 million and Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker at $3.5 million.

Mensah did not arrive at that price tag quietly. He originally signed a two-year, $8 million deal with Duke in November 2024 after transferring from Tulane, a contract that was the most lucrative in the NIL and revenue-share era at the time. The agreement was designed to keep him with the Blue Devils through the 2026 season.

Mensah threw for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns with six interceptions at Duke, leading the Blue Devils to an ACC championship. He announced in December that he intended to return to Duke, then reversed course on the final day of the transfer portal window.

Duke sued him days later, and a judge denied the school's request for a temporary restraining order that would have blocked him from entering the portal. Duke's lawsuit accused Mensah of violating his contract by disclosing its monetary terms and seeking to license his NIL to another program.

Miami's spending spree lands its third straight portal quarterback

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two sides reached an undisclosed settlement rather than proceed to a scheduled preliminary injunction hearing, clearing Mensah to transfer. He committed to Miami shortly after and enrolled with two years of eligibility remaining.

The move continues a pattern for Mario Cristobal's program. Cam Ward left Miami for the top overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Carson Beck departed after helping the Hurricanes reach the national championship game last season. Cristobal and his staff prioritized landing Mensah, and Miami had to pay a premium for his services, including a settlement tied to the Duke contract dispute.

Mensah brought Duke receiver Cooper Barkate with him to Miami, adding another weapon to an offense that already returns running back Mark Fletcher and receiver Malachi Toney. The financial commitment puts pressure on Mensah to perform immediately, but it also signals how far the quarterback market has shifted since the revenue-sharing era began.