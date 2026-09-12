Ted Cruz Draws Loud Boos from College GameDay Crowd Over Controversial Act

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz walked into a wall of boos on Saturday morning when taking part in a segment for ESPN’s College GameDay program, drawing sustained jeers and “Ted, You Suck!” chants gathered in Austin as he pitched a new college sports bill going through Congress right now.

The appearance came ahead of Saturday’s massive clash as No. 4 Texas plays host to No. 1 Ohio State, with GameDay host Rece Davis interviewing Cruz for nearly 10 minutes about the bipartisan bill he co-authored with Sen. Maria Cantwell, legislation they say will bring some semblance of order to the free-for-all of modern college football and NCAA sports.

Ted Cruz Checks in with College GameDay

ESPN had Ted Cruz on 'College GameDay' in a conversation with Rece Davis for nearly 10 minutes.



Cruz was heavily booed by the crowd -- and heard "Ted, you suck!" chants -- in Austin. pic.twitter.com/npQesiYMsG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 12, 2026

Cruz kept talking through all the noise, but many in the Texas crowd made their feelings clear the entire time.

What Does His Proposal Want to Do?

The Protect College Sports Act is Cruz’s big play to fix what many critics believe is the basically uncontrolled chaos of NIL money, the transfer portal, and endless lawsuits around college football, in particular.

Key pieces include a national standard for name, image, and likeness deals that overrides conflicting state laws, a limit of one free transfer for athletes, and a five year eligibility window starting around age 19 or high school graduation.

It also gives the NCAA limited antitrust protection so schools can actually enforce rules, caps agent fees at 5 percent, bars coaches from jumping midseason – the so-called “Lane Kiffin Rule” – and tries to protect traditional rivalries and Olympic sports.

What its Supporters Say

Those who back the proposal, including some coaches and Cruz himself, say college sports are basically broken. Transfer portal drama, bidding wars for prospects, and court fights have left programs unstable and fans largely frustrated.

Cruz has pushed hard for the bill, even floating the idea of President Trump signing it live on College GameDay if it were to clear Congress. The measure already passed one hurdle, going through the Senate Commerce Committee earlier this year, but still needs a full vote in the U.S. Senate.

What its Critics Believe

Although the bill has bipartisan origination – Cruz is a Republican and Cantwell a Democrat – not everyone is on board. Those who are more skeptical of the idea worry about federal overreach, caps that limit athlete earnings, or shifts that will inevitably favor certain power conferences.

The loud reaction Cruz received in Austin mixed pure politics with sports fans’ frustration over a politician crashing the pregame party, and it didn’t take long for social media to spread clips of the boos, some calling the segment terrible TV and others saying the message needs a hearing.

Nick Saban, another supporter of the bill, is one prominent voice who speaks for it while appearing regularly on College GameDay as an analyst.