Deion Sanders Joins Forces With Nick Saban in Major Move for College Sports

The NIL chaos in college football has drawn plenty of loud opinions over the last few years, but rarely have two of the sport's biggest names lined up behind the same fix. That changed this week. First, Nick Saban stepped in front of a camera to back a bill sitting in Congress, and now Deion Sanders has done the same.

The Colorado head coach and the former Alabama coach are pushing the Protect College Sports Act toward a Senate floor vote, and the timing puts both men at the center of a fight that could reshape how the sport works.

What the Protect College Sports Act would do

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Maria Cantwell of Washington sponsor the bill, which aims to bring one national standard to a system currently governed by a patchwork of state laws. It grants student-athletes a federal right to earn name, image, and likeness money and replaces conflicting state rules with a single framework. Athletes would have to report NIL deals worth more than $600 to their school, and agents would be capped at charging 5% of an endorsement contract.

The bill also gives athletes one transfer without losing eligibility. It makes the revenue-share cap from the House settlement permanent, with a yearly inflation adjustment. That settlement lets schools share up to $20.5 million with athletes for the 2025-26 season. The most debated piece is a limited antitrust exemption, which would let the NCAA and conferences enforce their own rules without facing constant lawsuits. The bill stays neutral on whether athletes should be classified as employees, so that question remains open.

Nick Saban and Deion Sanders make their case in ads

ESPN personality Pat McAfee talks during College GameDay with Nick Saban looking on. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saban testified in front of the Senate Commerce Committee earlier this summer and told lawmakers where he stands. "Congress does not need to micromanage college athletics," Saban said. "Congress does need to fix the mess in the courts and create a national framework so the people inside college sports can enforce fair rules." He later starred in a 30-second ad that ran during Week 1 of the college football season.

Sanders followed with his own commercial built around his "Prime Time" nickname. "The biggest crowds. The brightest lights. Now that's Prime Time," Sanders said in the ad. "That's why I support the Protect College Sports Act. It gives student-athletes a chance to shine on and off the field; strengthens Historically Black Colleges and Universities; and keeps both men's and women's sports strong. Help student-athletes get their Prime Time moment, baby."

Both spots are part of a campaign worth roughly $5 million to $6 million, funded largely by Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell, who founded the nonprofit behind the ads.

When the Senate vote could happen

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz sits on the field during the first half of a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senators returned from their August recess on Sept. 14, and Cruz and Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri have said a vote is guaranteed after the break. A hurdle remains, though. The U.S. House voted to cut two weeks from its September session, meaning it will break on Sept. 17 and won't return until mid-November.

So even if the bill clears the Senate, it would sit and wait in the House. Cruz has said he wants President Donald Trump to sign the bill into law on ESPN's "College GameDay" before the year ends.