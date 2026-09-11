Deion Sanders Joins Nick Saban in Pivotal College Sports Argument

The college football landscape is continuously changing, and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has been a consistent voice throughout the process, sharing his opinions on various matters from the transfer portal to a new spring practice schedule in order to scrimmage against another opponent besides his own team.

Issues like the transfer portal, NFL rookies returning to college, revenue-sharing caps, and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rules have caused lawmakers in Congress to draft a bill called the Protect College Sports Act, primarily sponsored by Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Aug. 4, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Nick Saban smiles as hold the Lifetime Achievement Award he and Terry Saban are about to present to Stephanie Bryan, Chair and CEO of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, at the North Zone in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the annual Nick’s Kids Luncheon. More than $775,000 was given to a variety of organizations during the event. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When @DeionSanders speaks about College Sports (or any sports) people should listen! He was not only a legendary athlete, but also deeply cares about current and former athletes, and understands that the value of sports goes far beyond what happens on the field our court! pic.twitter.com/eTK90DzrZw — Cody Campbell (@CodyC64) September 8, 2026

"The biggest crowds. The brightest lights. Now that's Prime Time. And as a coach and father, I am helping the next generation find their spotlight. That's why I support the Protect College Sports Act. It gives student-athletes a chance to shine on and off the field; strengthens Historically Black Colleges and Universities; and keeps both men and women's sports strong. Help student-athletes get their Prime Time moment, baby," Sanders said in the ad.

Former Alabama coach turned ESPN College GameDay cast member Nick Saban has also appeared in a commercial to support the Protect College Sports Act, and Saban's commercial aired throughout the first weekend of college football.

With his platform, Saban has made his thoughts clear about the chaos happening in college football, believing that no schools should be able to add professional players back onto their respective rosters.

Cody Campbell Supports Deion Sanders

A major proponent of the Protect College Sports Act is Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell, who founded the nonprofit that paid for the ads featuring Sanders and Saban. Campbell has been outspoken about passing the bill and improving the college sports landscape.

Campbell tweeted a video of the "Coach Prime" commercial while highlighting the reach that Sanders has in the athletic world.

Sep 5, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A general view of the Progressive, Cody Campbell Field and the Monster Energy Big 12 logos on the field at Galaxy Stadium during half-time of the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Abilene Christian Wildcats. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"When @DeionSanders speaks about College Sports (or any sports) people should listen! He was not only a legendary athlete, but also deeply cares about current and former athletes, and understands that the value of sports goes far beyond what happens on the field our court!" Campbell posted.

Sanders does have a unique perspective not only as a former professional athlete as well as the coach of Coloardo, but "Coach Prime" also has experience guiding two sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, through playing college football.

While the circumstances for former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders are not like an average college athlete's, Sanders has firsthand experience with the recruiting process, the transfer portal, and the NFL Draft process from multiple angles.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Weber State

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Sanders will likely be making appearances during commercial breaks throughout the season, or until the Protect College Sports Act passes, the Colorado Buffaloes have their hands full with their home opener against the Weber State Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. MT as Colorado looks to improve to 2-0 following a dramatic comeback victory over Georgia Tech. The Buffaloes are favored by 34.5 points over the Wildcats, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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