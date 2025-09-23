DJ Lagway suffers massive NIL setback after Florida's third straight loss
Tough losses once caused only emotional pain to college quarterbacks. But DJ Lagway is part of the NIL generation that takes a difficult loss in the wallet as well as in his feelings. After Lagway's latest stumbles in Florida's 26-7 loss to Miami, the highly-regarded QB took another hit in the On3Sports NIL valuation estimates.
Lagway's loss
Lagway dropped $308,000 in NIL's estimation to a current value of around $1.9 million. That figure is barely more than half of his preseason $3.7 million estimate. After some flashes of brilliance in a freshman season that saw him take the reigns from injured Gator starter Graham Mertz, Lagway was thought of a Heisman Trophy contender and one of the top players in the nation.
But after four games, of the 16 qualifying quarterbacks in the SEC, Lagway is dead last in QB rating. His 5.6 yards per pass attempt is also at the bottom and his six interceptions are also the most in the conference. Indeed, Lagway's performance seems to be ebbing lower and lower. He began the year not quite finishing the half in an easy stat-padding blowout of FCS Long Island. But after a mediocre performance in an upset loss to South Florida, the bottom has all but dropped out.
Lagway threw five interceptions in a 20-10 loss to LSU the following week. Against Miami, he avoided picks, but also avoided making meaningful plays, going 12 for 23 for 61 yards passing. Meanwhile, Florida has thus scored a total of 33 points over the last three games combined and has not only dropped long out of the College Football Playoff conversation, but seems unlikely to achieve bowl eligibility.
Florida coach Billy Napier's job is in immediate and serious jeopardy, but that's not much consolation for Lagway. He won't be eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft, so he'll have another season to likely work under Napier's replacement or to transfer. But as 2025 rolls, he's now seeing QBs like Jayden Maiava and Diego Pavia passing him on the NIL valuation estimates. These are humbling days for the Gator QB.