$2 million QB strongly linked to underperforming college football program

The two-week window for college football players to enter the NCAA transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2, 2026.

While hundreds of college football players have entered the transfer portal in the weeks between the end of the regular season and Jan. 2, the quarterbacks have stolen the spotlight recently.

Quarterbacks such as Brendan Sorsby, Rocco Becht, Josh Hoover and Dylan Raiola are all partaking in the realignment of signal callers in 2026.

One of the earlier portal announcements of the 2026 cycle was from Florida quarterback DJ Lagway. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his second school.

Sources: Florida quarterback DJ Lagway intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s a former Top 10 recruit who was ESPN’s No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2024. pic.twitter.com/IjpQjUovbj — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 15, 2025

Upon deciding to enter the portal, Lagway was quickly linked with potential fits for 2026. One school in the mix as a potential fit is Baylor.

Should Lagway transfer to Baylor, he would be welcomed as a legacy. His father, Derek Lagway, played running back for the Bears from 1997-2001, rushing for 711 yards and six touchdowns while catching 57 passes for 479 yards and six touchdowns.

When discussing fits for quarterbacks in the transfer portal, J.D. PicKell was quick to call Lagway transferring to Baylor as one of the best fits because of his ties with the Bears.

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gestures before the snap against the Florida State Seminoles | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

"After everything went how it went at Florida and how it sounds like that meeting went with Jon Sumrall, where they got off on the wrong foot, you have to imagine vibes were bad enough for him to intend to enter the transfer portal, so that tells me all I need to know," PicKell said.



"Just being back in that state, being back where his dad played ball in familiar territory with a team he grew up rooting for in the Baylor Bears."

The 6-foot-3, 247-pounder arrived at Florida as a freshman in 2024. Lagway's first start was in a win over Samford (45-7) in which he threw for 456 yards and three touchdowns in the absence of Graham Mertz.

Mertz and Lagway alternated possessions for a four-game stretch until Mertz tore his ACL, forcing Florida to start Lagway the rest of the way. He finished his freshman season with 1,915 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Florida finished 4-8 with Lagway as the starter in 2025, firing Billy Napier seven games into the season. Lagway passed for 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown.