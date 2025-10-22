Major NIL announcement featuring Oregon QB Dante Moore after Week 8 win
The University of Oregon’s connection to culture and creativity has always been part of its identity, and this week that bond deepened through a major NIL partnership involving quarterback Dante Moore. Following a Week 8 victory over Rutgers, Moore and wide receiver Dakorien Moore announced new NIL deals with Nike tied to the Grateful Ducks collection, a collaboration that merges the university’s heritage with the Grateful Dead’s musical legacy.
The partnership celebrates nearly 60 years of shared history between Eugene, the birthplace of Nike and home to Oregon, and the Grateful Dead, who performed their first concert at the school’s EMU Ballroom in 1968. The collection pays homage to that connection with apparel and footwear inspired by Oregon’s countercultural roots, and the players’ participation highlights how deeply NIL partnerships can intertwine athletics, art, and community.
For Moore, it’s another milestone in a breakout year both on and off the field.
Nike’s Grateful Ducks Collaboration Highlights Oregon’s Cultural Roots
Nike, Class Trip, and the University of Oregon unveiled the Grateful Ducks collection as a fusion of sport, music, and counterculture. The centerpiece is the Nike Air Max 90 x Class Trip x Grateful Dead, a limited-edition sneaker that celebrates the band’s historic 1990 Autzen Stadium shows. The shoe’s design features layered greens and yellows reminiscent of Oregon’s landscapes, with tie-dye details and lightning-bolt Swooshes that nod to the band’s iconic aesthetic.
The Ducks will honor the collaboration during Thursday’s “Tie-Dye Out” game against Wisconsin, wearing uniforms that incorporate a reimagined Steal Your Face logo featuring a lightning bolt Swoosh. Fans have been encouraged to join in by wearing Grateful Ducks apparel, helping transform Autzen Stadium into a visual tribute to Oregon’s creative spirit.
Moore, who ranks No. 30 on On3’s NIL 100 with a valuation of $1.5 million, has quickly become one of college football’s most marketable stars. His recent deals include a partnership with Beats by Dre, through which he surprised teammates with Oregon-themed headphones. The combination of his on-field leadership and off-field visibility reflects a new era of athlete influence, where brand collaborations can celebrate both local heritage and personal excellence.
The Ducks will host the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.