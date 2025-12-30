$2.5 million college football QB reportedly seeking CFP contender for next stop

Given the popularity of college football's transfer portal, players can and do enter for a variety of reasons. Some want playing time, others want to play in a different system, or to follow a certain coach. Many are seeking to boost their NFL Draft stock.

But the current top NIL-valued QB appears to have another motivation for his upcoming transfer. Nothing less than a genuine opportunity at the College Football Playoff is another massive college football goal, and it's one that one top transfer QB is apparently chasing.

After two seven-win seasons at Nebraska, QB Dylan Raiola is now apparently entering the transfer portal and has his sights reportedly set on higher team success. ESPN's Max Olson reports that Raiola "wants to... lead a College Football Playoff contender" and contrasts that with "two seasons of trying to be the savior at Nebraska." Raiola is the top-NIL valued QB yet indicating an interest in the portal, according to On3's NIL valuations, which place him at $2.5 million.

Raiola came to Nebraska as one of the most heralded recruits in the nation. 247sports placed him as the No. 2 national QB in the 2024 recruiting class, which landed him between DJ Lagway and Julian Sayin in their rankings.

But in two up-and-down seasons, neither the Huskers nor Raiola have quite met expectations. Raiola was playing better in 2025, throwing for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns against six interceptions before suffering a season-ending against USC on November 1st. Nebraska's 5-1 start ebbed away without Raiola.

Nebraska struggled to protect the pocket passer, allowing him to be sacked 27 times in nine games. Olson suggests that Raiola should look to "pick a better offensive system fit for his talent as a pocket passer."

One possible school that would fit both real criteria addressed by Olson is Oregon. The only issue is the current QB. Dante Moore is thought of as an upper-echelon NFL Draft prospect. If he does head for the Draft, Oregon could be a good fit for Raiola.

Two other schools mentioned in early connection with Raiola might not be as solid. Louisville and Arizona State have both been linked with Raiola by On3's Pete Nakos. But Louisville has never reached the Playoff and Arizona State doesn't seem especially likely to repeat its 2024 trip, as the Sun Devils face their own portal battles.

Does Olson's insight open up possibilities like Indiana or LSU for Raiola? Once the portal officially opens on January 2nd, the race is on-- but it's race that apparently will favor a nationally-competitive squad.