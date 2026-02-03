Nation’s No. 1 overall college football prospect inks major NIL deal

The recruiting cycle for the class of 2026 produced a singular talent who stood above the rest of the field. After dominating the Texas high school circuit with a blend of elite passing accuracy and dynamic athleticism, the nation’s top-ranked prospect has arrived on the collegiate stage with massive expectations.

His impact is already extending beyond the practice field as he secures a major financial milestone just weeks after enrolling.

This recruit represents the new era of amateur athletics where on-field potential translates immediately to off-field equity. While coaching staffs focus on development, major brands are banking on future stardom before the athlete plays a single down of college football.

The latest move involves a premier trading card manufacturer selecting this freshman to headline their next wave of collegiate collectibles.

The partnership solidifies his status as a marketable face of the sport just months after signing his national letter of intent. He joins a fraternity of elite quarterbacks who have signed similar agreements, placing him in an exclusive tier of signal-callers who have defined the modern era of name, image and likeness rights.

Nation’s top recruit Keisean Henderson secures partnership with Panini America

Houston freshman Keisean Henderson has officially signed an exclusive name, image and likeness agreement with Panini America, per On3's Nick Schultz. The deal ensures that the five-star quarterback will appear in the company’s collegiate trading card products and participate in various marketing campaigns.

Henderson enters the collegiate ranks with massive expectations after a dominant career at Legacy School of Sport Sciences in Spring, Texas. During his senior campaign, he completed 74.5 percent of his passes for 3,880 yards.

Player Spotlight sponsored by @LilDizzysCafe!



5-star QB Keisean Henderson had a BIG night in New Orleans going 27/37 for 397 and 5 TDs + 107 rushing and one more score 🔥😮‍💨



Full Henderson highlights: https://t.co/gM5qo1dzgI



Game highlights: https://t.co/WPL8smsA6u pic.twitter.com/oEpupz8n8Y — Josh Preston (@JPrestonSports) September 25, 2025

He threw 45 touchdowns against only six interceptions while leading his team against top competition. His dual-threat ability added another dimension to the offense, as he rushed for 522 yards and found the end zone 10 times on the ground.

Jason Howarth, the senior vice president of marketing and athlete relations at Panini, noted the company’s enthusiasm regarding the partnership. Howarth stated that Henderson is a dynamic player and that the brand looks forward to supporting his transition to the college level.

Henderson shared similar sentiments regarding the collaboration. He expressed excitement about seeing his first trading cards and noted Panini’s successful track record in the NIL space. By signing this contract, the Houston signal-caller joins a roster that features other high-profile quarterbacks like Texas star Arch Manning and Ohio State talent Julian Sayin.

NEW: Houston Five-Star Plus+ QB signee Keisean Henderson has inked an NIL Deal with Panini America✍️



He joins a star-studded roster of NIL athletes, including Texas QB Arch Manning, Ohio State QB Julian Sayin, Alabama QB Keelon Russell and others.



Read: https://t.co/B6ASNFR2bf pic.twitter.com/RQ9DED4HXs — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) February 3, 2026

Scouts have praised Henderson for his rapid development. 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks described him as a "spread commander" with a feel for buying time in the pocket. Brooks compared Henderson’s style to Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, citing his release quickness and ability to manipulate defenders.

The accolades and statistics have resulted in a significant off-field profile. Henderson has an NIL valuation of approximately $1 million. He now prepares to compete under head coach Willie Fritz as the program looks to improve upon a 10-win season in 2025.

Read more on College Football HQ