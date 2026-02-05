Nation's No. 1 quarterback prospect makes NIL announcement

While the NIL ranks are most consistently favoring established upperclassmen, even new players waiting for their first collegiate action can get into the NIL business in a significant way. Of course, quarterbacks are always particularly involved.

Per On3Sports's recent valuations, seven of the top 10 NIL valued college football players are quarterbacks. And while the Arch Mannings ($5.4 million valuation) tend to eat first, there's still plenty to share for outstaning young quarterbacks.

QB1's NIL Deal

Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis is one of the top freshman earners. Curtis has amassed a projected $1.7 million NIL valuation from On3 after being the 2026 class's top ranked prep QB according to both Rivals and ESPN's recruiting rankings. 247sports ranked Curtis second at the position.

After decommitting late in the recruiting process from Georgia and choosing to sign with Vanderbilt, Curtis, who is a local of the Middle Tennessee area, is already making noise on the NIL front. He recently announced a social media partnership with Auto Pro Nashville via social media.

Auto Pro Nashville is a luxury car dealer that specializes in vehicles like Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW. No official terms have been released, but it's fair to wonder if an impressive new ride is a part of the endorsement picture.

How Vandy and Curtis Connected

Curtis starred at Nashville Christian School, leading the team to consecutive Division II Class A championships in his junior and senior seasons. Curtis passed for 2,073 yards and 36 touchdowns and rushed for an additional 614 yards and 11 scores on the ground. Long spotlighted as one of the top prep QBs in the 2026 class, his decision to switch his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt rocked college football.

Curtis already had an existing NIL deal with Leaf Trading Cards as of nearly two years ago. Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea pitched Curtis on staying home and helping his local program-- facets of his appeal to Auto Pro Nashville, according to the company's social media post.

The success of Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia likely set the stage for Curtis's successful recruitment. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While Vanderbilt football has historically been at the bottom of the SEC, Lea's success with QB Diego Pavia doubtlessly helped the recruitment of Curtis. Pavia passed for 5,832 yards and 49 touchdowns in two seasons at Nashville, leading the Commodores to the first 10-win season in program history. Despite measuring under 5'10" at the Senior Bowl, Pavia showcased his skills all the way to second place in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Can Curtis move the bar even higher at Vanderbilt? He's certainly on a good start in the NIL arena and maybe a good start that includes some nice wheels.