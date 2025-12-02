Jared Curtis Flips Commitment From Georgia Bulldogs to Vanderbilt Commodores
One of the nation's most highly touted quarterbacks in the 2026 class has announced that he will be flipping his commitment.
The Georgia Bulldogs were on the receiving end of some bad news, however, as quarterback Jared Curtis has flipped his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt. Curtis was one of the highest-ranked recruits the Bulldogs have ever had at the quarterback position.
Speculations of Curtis flipping to the Commodores first began to arise when the quarterback took a visit to Nashville to see a Vanderbilt game. Speculations began to turn to fears as it was later revealed that the quarterback prospect had befriended current Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia.
Unfortunately for the Dawgs, it appears those fears have been realised as Curtis now appears to be destined to spend his collegiate football career in Nashville, Tennessee, as opposed to Athens, Georgia.
Curtis had an extremely tumultuous recruitment process that saw the quarterback prospect commit, decommit, and recommit to the Bulldogs all in the span of 18 months before ultimately choosing to join Clark Lee and the Vanderbilt Commodores.
The events that led up to the quarterback's decision have already left a bad taste in the mouths of Bulldog fans, and his decision has already been heavily criticized by Georgia fans on social media.
What Does Georgia Do Without Curtis in the 2026 Recruiting Class?
With Curtis departing from the Bulldogs' recruiting class so late in this year's cycle, the Dawgs will now have to scramble to even add a player at the quarterback position in the 2026 class. Fortunately for the Dawgs, the team still has one of the best recruiting classes in the nation, even if it no longer includes a quarterback.
As signing day approaches, the Bulldogs will be looking to maintain its 2025 class and add as many talented players as possible before the 2026 recruiting class arrives on campus.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL
- Jarmaine Mitchell, OL
- Elijah Littlejohn, LB