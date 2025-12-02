Jared Curtis Flips Commitment From Georgia Bulldogs to Vanderbilt Commodores

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ QB Jared Curtis has Flipped his Commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt, he tells me for @rivals



The No. 1 QB in the ‘26 Class had been Committed to the Bulldogs since May



He’s the highest-ranked recruit in program history https://t.co/4Xq6C1UZEh pic.twitter.com/yIgRBQSfJB