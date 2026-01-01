No. 1 ranked transfer portal QB expected to make $3.5 million annually

The financial landscape of college football has shifted dramatically as teams navigate the first full cycle under new revenue-sharing models. General managers and talent evaluators initially expected a spending downturn at the quarterback position due to these caps, but the market has reacted in the opposite direction.

Programs are now finding creative ways to structure contracts that exceed revenue-share limits, often using marketing deals to bridge the gap for high-profile talent.

This aggressive spending surge has established a new price tier for the sport's most valuable position, according to CBS Sports reporting from Chris Hummer and John Talty. The top quarterbacks in the transfer portal are now expected to command annual salaries exceeding $3.5 million, a figure that mirrors the NFL salary cap allocation for starting quarterbacks relative to total roster spending.

One ACC general manager noted that just six weeks ago, such numbers seemed impossible, but schools have since found ways to combine multiple deals to meet the $4 million threshold.

A specific veteran signal-caller has emerged as the primary beneficiary of this market explosion following a standout season and a surprising entry into the portal. This player brings a proven track record, including a playoff berth and extensive experience, making him an immediate upgrade for rosters across the country. His availability has triggered a bidding war among powerhouse programs desperate to secure a proven leader who can navigate the complexities of modern college offenses.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt has officially entered the transfer portal and is expected to command a salary that reflects the new market reality.

High-end transfer quarterbacks like Leavitt, along with Brendan Sorsby from the Cincinnati Bearcats and Josh Hoover from the TCU Horned Frogs, are now valued at more than $3.5 million annually. This contradicts earlier assumptions that revenue-sharing caps would depress player wages.

General managers are discovering that the demand for quality passing requires ignoring previous budget constraints. An ACC executive explained that programs are constructing contracts that consist of up to 15 separate deals to reach the $4 million mark. This strategy allows schools to technically adhere to revenue-sharing limits while still paying market rates for top talent.

The willingness to spend such a large percentage of the cap is a matter of intense debate among front-office personnel. A Big Ten general manager questioned whether it is prudent to allocate 20 percent of a program's resources to a single player.

The executive warned that unless a quarterback performs at an elite level, the heavy investment could prove detrimental to the overall roster construction.

Prices for mid-tier options have also seen a significant increase. Quality starters who previously cost in the high six figures are now commanding between $1.5 million and $2.5 million. Even unproven backups with high upside are requesting salaries near the $2 million mark as the market resets.

