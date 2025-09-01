"Nobody's scared of them": Johnny Manziel buries SEC powerhouse after Week 1 loss
Johnny Manziel has never seemed concerned about sharing his thoughts. The former Texas A&M quarterback, who stunned the Alabama Crimson Tide with an upset win in 2012, handed the SEC program a sharp critique after their 31-17 loss to Florida State in Week 1.
Appearing on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, Manziel didn’t hold back. He praised Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos’ efficiency but reserved his strongest words for Alabama, declaring the aura around the Tide has vanished.
“The fear aspect of what Alabama is, is completely gone,” Manziel said. “Nobody’s scared of them boys. Not Vandy, not Kentucky, not nobody.”
His comments came after Alabama’s first season-opening loss since 2001, a setback that stoked louder concerns about coach Kalen DeBoer’s early tenure and the fading intimidation factor that once defined Nick Saban’s dynasty.
Florida State Exposed Alabama In The Trenches
Castellanos, who transferred from Boston College, lived up to his offseason bravado. He rushed 16 times for 78 yards and a touchdown while completing 9 of 14 passes for 152 yards. Florida State leaned on Gus Malzahn’s creative playcalling, piling up 230 rushing yards against an Alabama defense that looked slow and undisciplined.
The defining sequence came in the fourth quarter. Facing fourth-and-1 at their own 34 with a seven-point lead, coach Mike Norvell gambled and handed the ball to Roydell Williams. He plowed ahead for a first down, extending a drive capped by Gavin Sawchuk’s 20-yard touchdown that sealed the upset.
Alabama’s inability to stop a straightforward run underscored how far the Tide's once-renowned defense has slipped.
DeBoer, now 9-5 at Alabama, admitted postgame that his team is “in the gray area” once again, echoing concerns from his debut season. For a program that has prided itself on dominance at the line of scrimmage, being outmuscled by an ACC opponent raised questions that Manziel’s critique only amplified.
Alabama’s Decline Raises Broader Concerns For The SEC
The loss didn’t just sting Alabama. It added to an unsettling theme for the SEC, which has watched multiple marquee programs stumble early in recent seasons. With Georgia still the league’s standard-bearer, Alabama’s aura of inevitability has disappeared.
DeBoer’s job isn’t in jeopardy thanks to a hefty buyout at $70 million, but the comparisons to Saban’s success are unavoidable. Saban was 124-4 against unranked teams while DeBoer is already 6-4. Alabama hasn’t reached the College Football Playoff since 2023, and with Georgia, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee looming, the Tide’s path back looks daunting.
Manziel’s words stung precisely because they rang true. For two decades, Alabama’s name alone carried a sense of dread. Now, teams see opportunity. If Alabama can’t rediscover its physical edge, its fall from the nation’s elite could accelerate faster than anyone expected.
Alabama still has the talent to flip the script this season, but Week 1 reminded the sport that fear no longer wins them games. The Tide must earn that respect all over again and will look to get back on track on Saturday when hosting Louisiana-Monroe at 7:45 p.m. ET.