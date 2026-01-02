Paul Finebaum names historic college football program that’s in ‘shambles’ right now

Longtime ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum offered a blunt assessment of one of college football's deepest blue bloods following their stunning postseason exit on Friday morning.

The team suffered a blowout defeat in the quarterfinals, leaving observers questioning the franchise's direction. While the squad managed to reach the postseason, the lopsided defeat signaled deep structural issues to the longtime expert.

Finebaum appeared on ESPN's First Take to discuss the fallout from the game. He suggested that the losing side looked completely unprepared for the physicality brought by their opponent. The commentator noted that the defeat was particularly damaging because it occurred on the sport's most prestigious bowl game.

The SEC insider claimed the organization is in total disarray despite the recent success of reaching a conference championship game. He emphasized that the performance was not just a loss on the scoreboard but a fundamental failure of identity. The harsh critique sets a somber tone for an offseason filled with doubt.

Paul Finebaum reacts to Alabama's Rose Bowl blowout

Finebaum delivered a harsh assessment of Alabama's current state following its exit from the College Football Playoff at the hands of the Indiana Hoosiers. He characterized the mood surrounding the program as dire.

"It's in shambles, and I know that sounds like a remarkable statement considering that we were in the quarterfinals yesterday and Alabama was playing in the Rose Bowl," Finebaum said. "But because it was on that stage, the grandest stage in college football, against a team that nobody from Alabama respected. Now I'm not talking about Kalen DeBoer and his team. I'm talking about the fans who make up the Alabama fan base. They look at Indiana and laugh."

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) was unable to play in the second half due to a cracked rib. Backup Austin Mack took over, throwing for 103 yards on 11-of-16 passes. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The analyst noted that the opposing sideline looked more familiar to the Tuscaloosa faithful than their own squad did.

"The problem they had is as they watched that game yesterday, that team that looked like them in color and uniform as well, looked like a Nick Saban-coached team," Finebaum said regarding Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti. "And it was being coached by Cignetti, who is a Saban disciple."

Finebaum was particularly critical of the physical effort displayed during the contest.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer attempted to be optimistic in his postgame comments, saying ' it's a fine line to being here and being at the top.' | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"They weren't just winning the game on the scoreboard. They were beating Alabama at the line of scrimmage to a pulp," Finebaum said. "If you listen closely, you could actually hear the Alabama players saying 'no more.' We've had enough. They look soft. They look poorly coached. It was laughable."

The ESPN personality leaned on his historical knowledge of the program to contextualize the defeat.

"I've watched Alabama football my entire life. I mean, I started with the end of the Bear Bryant era, and even poorly coached Alabama teams have never had a display like that yesterday," Finebaum said. "So I realize Kalen DeBoer played for the SEC Championship. I realize he came from 17 down, but he really wasted a lot of that good capital yesterday. And I think Alabama fans, or at least the ones I've heard from already, are irate."

While a coaching change is unlikely, Finebaum believes the trust is gone. After a first-round win over Oklahoma, the national tone surrounding the Tide seemed positive heading into the quarterfinal. Ultimately, the leeway given to DeBoer and Alabama is now gone.

.@finebaum says that the state of Alabama football is in "shambles" right now 😳 pic.twitter.com/1UWc7hgwjk — First Take (@FirstTake) January 2, 2026

"I'm not saying, you know, Kalen DeBoer is gone. I mean, come on. He'll probably get a contract extension because he didn't go to Michigan," Finebaum said. "But there are very few Alabama fans today who believe he can win a national championship. And as all of you know, Alabama is not judged by looking good and by winning 10 games. They are judged by national championships, and that's the concern today—that he can't do it."

The Indiana Hoosiers, by advancing to the College Football Playoff Semifinal, will face the Oregon Ducks in the Peach Bowl on Friday, Jan. 9.

