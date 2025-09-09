Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith’s NIL salary revealed
Jeremiah Smith has lived up to the hype from the moment he arrived at Ohio State. The former No. 1 overall recruit produced one of the best freshman seasons in recent memory, recording 76 catches for 1,315 yards and five touchdowns.
His signature play came in the national championship game, when his 56-yard reception sealed the Buckeyes’ title.
That performance cemented him as the projected No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Now, Smith is also setting the standard off the field.
According to On3, the wide receiver is making between $4 and $5 million this season in NIL compensation, placing him among the highest-paid athletes in college football. His value reflects both his on-field dominance and his growing reputation as one of the sport’s most marketable stars.
Jeremiah Smith Breaks Ohio State Record In Week 2
Smith’s sophomore campaign began unevenly, with two rare drops in the opener against Texas. A week later, he reminded everyone of his talent in a record-setting performance against Grambling State.
In just one half of play, Smith caught all five of his targets for 119 yards and two touchdowns in Ohio State’s 70-0 victory. The highlight was an 87-yard strike from quarterback Julian Sayin, the longest pass play in Ohio Stadium history and the second-longest passing touchdown in school history.
“It motivated me a lot, just having a bad game,” Smith said afterward. “Just catch the (expletive) ball. That’s the biggest thing.” Sayin added that the deep play was something the team had repped all week before executing it perfectly in front of the home crowd.
Smith later added a 9-yard score, giving him his first multi-touchdown game of the season. For a player who recorded five 100-yard outings as a freshman, the bounce-back performance was another step in his rapid ascent as Ohio State’s centerpiece weapon.
NIL Salary Highlights Smith’s National Profile
Smith’s reported $4 to $5 million NIL salary this season represents a new benchmark for non-quarterbacks in college football. While quarterbacks typically command the biggest deals, Smith’s figure illustrates the level of attention surrounding him and the importance of NIL collectives in retaining elite talent.
The Buckeyes’ commitment reflects more than just on-field production. Smith is already a household name, a record-breaker on a No. 1-ranked team, and a projected top NFL draft pick. He is also a marketing draw, with national exposure and highlight moments that resonate well beyond Columbus.
For Ohio State, keeping Smith at the center of its roster is both a competitive and financial statement. For Smith, it reinforces his position as one of the most influential athletes of the NIL era. With record-setting plays and record-setting pay, he embodies the modern model of a college football superstar.
The Buckeyes’ season is just beginning, but Smith’s mix of dominance and marketability ensures that every game will feel bigger with him on the field.