Patrick Mahomes picks winner of Alabama-LSU game in Week 11
Live from the Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, TX, Red Raider alum, multi-time Super Bowl champion, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was welcomed on as Saturday's College GameDay guest picker. Which means, he gave his official prediction on the biggest games of the Week 11 slate.
One of those games, of course, is a famed SEC rivalry as unranked LSU visits No. 4 Alabama. Since the Tigers already accrued three losses and have fired head coach Brian Kelly despite still owning a winning record, the game has lost some luster. However, there's always high stakes in this contest, especially when the Tigers have a shot to knock the Crimson Tide off their College Football Playoff path.
So, ahead of the SEC slobber-knocker, Mahomes analyzed the matchup and provided his winning pick.
"I think it's gonna be a tough game for Bama," he admitted. "I think 'Bama does come out with the win, but I think there will be a psychological boost for LSU with that new coach coming in. I love Coach (Brian) Kelly, but sometimes when you play in a rivalry game when everybody thinks you're down, you play up to another level. It's gonna be a close game, a hard-fought game, but I'll take Bama."
The NFL superstar is taking the safe route and going with the Tide. Now, let's see what Nick Saban had to say about that pick. Will he be providing his own former school with some rat poison?
Nick Saban gives LSU-Alabama pick.
Nick Saban actually agreed with Mahomes on that point about LSU's psychology. Under Brian Kelly, perhaps you knew what you were getting, but with a new voice issuing the pregame speech, perhaps the Tigers pack a new punch.
"It'll be interesting to see how LSU comes in from a psychological standpoint, based on all the distractions they've had," Saban commented. "But this is a rivalry game. It's a rivalry game because both teams are good, and LSU has got a lot of talent. But I think Alabama is gonna prevail at home."
So, both Patrick Mahomes and Nick Saban like Alabama today, which is predictable. However, the interesting point is the one about the uncertainly of what Alabama might see from an LSU squad that ought to be loose and firing on all cylinders under a new regime and now without anything to lose.