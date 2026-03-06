Fired SEC Coach Announces Next Move While Eyeing College Football Comeback

Brian Kelly is not finished with college football. The former LSU and Notre Dame head coach clarified his future on Friday during a national radio appearance.

Speaking with SiriusXM’s Dusty and Danny in the Morning, Kelly stated he would jump back into coaching if given the right opportunity. He remains a free agent following a high-profile exit from Baton Rouge last fall.

Kelly’s firing in October ended a LSU tenure that saw 34 wins but no playoff appearances. Now, the 64-year-old is planning a period of observation before seeking his next major head coaching role.

Brian Kelly open to returning to coaching college football

The availability of a coach with 297 career wins would shift the national coaching carousel this upcoming season. Kelly remains one of the most successful active figures in the sport, and his desire to stay in the game puts every underperforming Power 4 program on notice.

His departure from LSU was defined by a massive $54 million buyout and a brief legal standoff. While the school eventually confirmed the firing was without cause, Kelly hinted at friction during negotiations regarding his lifestyle in Florida.

“Well, if you ask LSU, I was playing 350 rounds of golf all through the year and drinking in my office,” Kelly said. He countered those claims by revealing a torn rotator cuff suffered during a sideline collision in the 2025 Florida game.

Former LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the South Carolina Gamecocks. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Kelly’s next move involves a tour of elite programs to study modern trends in NIL and the transfer portal. He plans to visit former assistants who now hold head coaching positions in the NFL and the Power 4.

“I need to stay in the game,” Kelly told SiriusXM. “I want to get around and see their program, see how they’re doing, get a sense of where I can grow and I can be better.”

For the rest of the SEC and the broader college football world, Kelly represents a proven winner waiting for the right opening. If a blue-blood program struggles in 2026, his name will likely sit at the top of every search firm’s list.